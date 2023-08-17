ALCOLA – Market lambs raised by 4-H members were judged at the Clarion County Fair. Premiums include $10 for first, $9 for second, $8 for third, $7 for fourth and $6 for fifth.
Ram (Under 1 Year): 1 — Skylar Harris of Sligo.
Ewe (2 Years and Over): 1 — Skylar Harris of Sligo; 2 — Skylar Harris of Sligo.
Ewe, (1 Year and Under): 1 — Skylar Harris of Sligo; 1 — Skylar Harris of Sligo.
Light Weight Market: 1 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City; 2 — Adaleigh Harris of Sligo.
Medium Weight Market: 1 — MacKenna Rankin of New Bethlehem (County Bred); 2 — Lilliane Barnett of Templeton (Home Bred); 3 — Brielle Hornberger of New Bethlehem; 4 — Adriana Horvath of Rimersburg.
Heavy Weight Market: 1 — Kale Barnett of Templeton (Grand); 2 — Manny Reitz of Fairmount City (Reserve); 3 — Jaron Minich of New Bethlehem; 4 — Emelia Barnett of Templeton.
Showmanship and Fitting Exh. (Age 15 and Over): 1 — MacKenna Rankin of New Bethlehem; 2 — Lilliane Barnett of Templeton.
Showmanship and Fitting Exh. (Age 12, 13 and 14): 1 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City; 2 — Kale Barnett of Templeton; 3 — Adriana Horvath of Rimersburg; 4 — Libby Rapp of Mayport; 5 — Adaleigh Harris of Sligo; 6 — Jaron Minich of New Bethlehem.
Showmanship and Fitting Exh. (Age 8, 9, 10 and 11): 1 — Emelia Barnett of Templeton; 2 — Brielle Hornberger of New Bethlehem; 3 — Manny Reitz of Fairmount City.