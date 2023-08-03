ALCOLA – Local 4-H youth recently competed in the swine division at the Clarion County Fair. Premiums for this contest were $10 for first, $9 for second, $8 for third, $7 for fourth, $6 for fifth, $5.50 for sixth, $5 for seventh, $4.50 for eighth, $4 for ninth, $3.50 for tenth.
Light Weight Market: 1 — Derick Pinge of Brockway; 2 — Cody Heller of Knox.
Light Weight: 1 — Mareah Heller of Knox; 2 — Jackson Bifano of Knox; 3 — Geno Bifano of Knox; 4 — Kyrie Kronen of Sarver.
Light Medium Weight: 1 — Lucas Short of Rimersburg; 2 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 3 — Noah Allio of Tionesta.
Light Heavy Weight: 1 — Marshall Nolf of Mayport (Champion); 2 — Jaxsen Blose of Dayton (Home Bred); 3 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 4 — Kaydence Kronen of Sarver; 5 — Leah Allio of Tionesta.
Medium Light Weight:1 — Landon Hornberger of New Bethlehem (Reserve); 2 — Wyatt Byers of Fairmount City; 3 — Heagen McCauley of New Bethlehem; 4 — Leyton Barger of Rimersburg; 5 — Thomas Allio of Tionesta.
Medium Weight: 1 — Isabella Faulk of New Bethlehem; 2 — Lillian Myers of Rimersburg; 3 — Isaac Allio of Tionesta.
Medium Heavy Weight: 1 — Nolan Barnett of Templeton; 2 — Brayden McCauley of New Bethlehem; 3 — Jacob Allio of Tionesta.
Heavy Light Weight: 1 — Drew Byers of Fairmount City (County Bred); 2 — Lilah Myers of Rimersburg.
Heavy Medium Weight: 1 — Rylynn Kiehl of New Bethlehem; 2 — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 3 — Hadley Johnston of Rimersburg.
Heavy Weight: 1 — Josie Kriebel of Sligo; 2 — Luke Grafton of Mayport; 3 — Bella Wheeler of Knox.
Fitting and Showmanship, Exh. (Age 15 and over): 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 2 — Leah Allio of Tionesta; 3 — Cody Heller of Knox; 4 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 5 — Isabella Faulk of New Bethlehem.
Fitting and Showmanship, Exh. (Age 12, 13, and 14): 1 — Marshall Nolf of Mayport; 2 — Landon Hornberger of New Bethlehem; 3 — Nolan Barnett of Templeton; 4 — Luke Grafton of Mayport; 5 — Derick Pinge of Brockway.
Fitting and Showmanship, Exh. (Age 8, 9, 10 and 11): 1 — Jaxson Blose of Dayton; 2 — Kyrie Kronen of Sarver; 3 — Geno Bifano of Knox; 4 — Thomas Allio of Tionesta; 5 — Heagen McCauley of New Bethlehem.