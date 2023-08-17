ALCOLA – The winners in the 4-H youth carcass show have been announced. Premiums for this contest include: $10 for first, $8 for second, $6 for third, $4 for fourth and $2 for fifth.
Light Weight Carcass Swine: 1 — Bella Wheeler of Knox (Champion); 2 — Marshall Nolf of Mayport; 3 — Jaxon Blose of Dayton; 4 — Brayden McCauley of New Bethlehem; 5 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 6 — Wyatt Byers of Fairmount City; 7 — Heagan McCauley of New Bethlehem.
Middle Weight Carcass Swine: 1 — Drew Byers of Fairmount City; 2 — Isabella Faulk of New Bethlehem; 3 — Landon Hornberger of New Bethlehem; 4 — Rylynn Kiehl of New Bethlehem; 5 — Lilah Myers of Rimersburg; 6 — Cody Heller of Knox; 7 — Nolan Barnett of Templeton.
Heavy Weight Carcass Swine: 1 — Luke Grafton of Mayport (Reserve); 2 — Josie Kriebel of Sligo; 3 — Leyton Barger of Rimersburg; 4 — Sarah Cotton of Knox; 5 — Hadley Johnston of Rimersburg; 6 — Lucas Short of Rimersburg; 7 — Lillian Myers of Rimersburg.
Light Weight Beef Carcass: 1 — Jeb Rapp of Mayport (Reserve); 2 — Brandon Smith of Hawthorn; 3 — Jordan Smith of Hawthorn.
Medium Weight Beef Carcass: 1 — Karson Rankin of Rimersburg (Champion); 2 — Kate Grafton of Mayport; 3 — Colton Cicciarelli of New Bethlehem.
Heavy Weight Beef Carcass: 1 — Mya Monrean of Fairmount City; 2 — Caine Monrean of Fairmount City; 3 — Landree Wilson of Templeton; 4 — Bailey Snyder of Mayport.
Carcass Wether Lamb, Light: 1 — MacKenna Rankin of New Bethlehem (Champion); 2 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City (Reserve); 3 — Brielle Hornberger of New Bethlehem.
Carcass Wether Lamb, Medium: 1 — Jaron Minich of New Bethlehem; 2 — Emelia Barnett of Templeton; 3 — Libby Rapp of Mayport.
Carcass Wether Lamb, Heavy: 1 — Kale Barnett of Templeton; 2 — Lilliane Barnett of Templeton; 3 — Adriana Horvath of Rimersburg.
Light Weight Carcass Goat: 1 — Kylee King of Emlenton (Champion); 2 — Dalton Traister of Templeton (Reserve Champion); 3 — Brynn Peck of Shippenville.
Middle Weight Carcass Goat: 1 — Jedidiah Manno of Brookville; 2 — Kynlee Boozer of New Bethlehem; 3 — Kaylee Boozer of New Bethlehem.
Heavy Weight Carcass Goat: 1 — Jasmine Joiner of Mayport; 2 — Jacob Minich of Fairmount City; 3 — Charli Ames of Shippenville.