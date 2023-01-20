Les Graves, an associate professor of computer information systems and coordinator of Butler County Community College’s networking and cybersecurity program, speaks with Charles Zangas, of Fenelton, a computer information systems student at BC3, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, before a final examination in cybersecurity I on BC3’s main campus in Butler Township. BC3 has been awarded a $400,000 U.S. Department of Defense grant as a partner organization in a new consortium that will emphasize cybersecurity education.