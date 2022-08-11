KITTANNING – The 51st Fort Armstrong Folk Festival drew sizable crowds last week as vendors and visitors braved hazy, hot and humid weather along the Allegheny River in Kittanning.
Vendors and the festival’s new executive director were more than pleased by the turnout.
Claire Osborne, in her inaugural stint as the FAFF chief, said that having solid backing from experienced staff and community members smoothed her path.
“Honestly, you could not ask for a better group of people to get things done,” she said. “It is a crazy time every year, but they certainly made my job easier.”
With 69 artist vendors, 18 food sellers and nine live demonstration booths, Osborne and her staff had their hands full. From sellers of live exotic plants to blacksmiths to area beekeepers, everyone appeared to be well taken care of.
On Sunday afternoon, the air temperature stood somewhere in the mid-80s and humidity at a swampy 81 percent. Patches of shade were at a premium. Any food booth offering bottled water and soft drinks had a line from its counter to the sidewalk.
Despite the oppressive heat, business went on as usual, with the Manor Township EMS booth standing by to address heat-related illnesses and other first-aid emergencies.
Denizens of the Shaggy Mountain Farm petting zoo remained low-key, taking advantage of some shade provided by tarps and a refreshing breeze coming from the river behind their booth. Nearby, the Wizard’s Workshop, a chainsaw artisan group from Punxsutawney, basked in the chill provided by two large fans.
At the end of the four-day event, vendors in general were pleased with the level of business this year.
Vicky Kleber, on hand to staff the ABCI beekeepers’ booth, said, “It looks like there has been a really good turnout. I think that people are just more than ready to get out and do things again.”