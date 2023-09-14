NEW BETHLEHEM – Sound the sirens! The Peanut Butter Festival’s annual 5K Race and Fun Walk, as well as the Half-Marathon, will return this year to the rolling terrain of the New Bethlehem area.
Hosted this year by the Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department, the races will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Organizer Ryan Wells said that a large field of runners and walkers are expected for the event. With more than a week to go, he said more than 20 people had registered for the new half-marathon, and another 40-plus runners had signed up for the 5K.
He said that participants can register up until race time, with the races starting at 8:30 a.m. from the South Bethlehem Borough Building. Registration on the day of the race begins at 7:30 a.m.
5K runners will spend most of the race on the nearby Redbank Valley Trail, while those taking part in the half-marathon will will find a challenging course through back roads in the area, before going through the Climax trail tunnel and finishing on the trail.
Preregistration via runsignup.com is $20 for the 5K and Fun Run, and $30 for the Half Marathon. Registration on the day of the race is $25 for the 5K and $35 for the half marathon.
Medals will be awarded following the races at the Peanut Butter Festival stage in Gumtown Park.
Proceeds from the race benefit the local fire department.