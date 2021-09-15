CLARION – “Never Forget” is often the plea when remembering the terroristic attack on September 11, 2001, that claimed nearly 3,000 lives and caused the destruction of two New York skyscrapers. Well, after annual remembrance programs in Clarion each September, it is unlikely that anyone could ever forget that tragic event.
The Clarion VFW Post 2145 presented the 2021 Patriots’ Day service at Veterans Memorial Park in Clarion Saturday evening and the “Never Forget” theme flowed throughout the program.
Pastor Jake Jacobson provided the invocation and benediction, Erin Lewis sang the national anthem and VFW Post commander Chad Matthews welcomed the crowd attending and led the pledge of allegiance. Bobbie Lawrence of the VFW Auxiliary read several poems about the sacrifice of soldiers.
Rimersburg veterans played an important part in the service, with the color guard comprised of members from both the American Legion Shearer-Shick Post 454 and VFW Post 7132. They also provided a rifle salute, and bugler Larry Murray played Taps at the conclusion of the ceremony.
Members of the color guard included John Austin, Barb Fair, Rick Bond, Bob Carmichael, Dave Hosey, Terry Custer, Dick Rankin, Jeff Monsell, Chuck Brothers and Steve Wiencek.
“Continue to tell the stories, continue to tell what was going on in the world at that time because it is not the same as it is today,” said Air Force veteran Chad Matthews, Commander of the Spec. Ross A. McGinnis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2145 in Clarion. “The events of tomorrow are because of what we do today.
“We have kids today who did not witness the evil and the anguish of that day. They did not see the events afterward. Events like this are important to the community.”
Local veteran and speaker Randy Bartley echoed Matthews’s remarks:
“911? That’s what happens when a society becomes arrogant and complacent. Just remember. I am so glad to see so many young people here today. Teach. Teach this lesson.”