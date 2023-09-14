DISTANT – Jon Kolb, four-time Super Bowl champion and former offensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers, addressed a near-capacity audience at Oakland Church of God in Distant for the church’s annual “Friendship Sunday,” just two hours before the Steelers’ season opener at Acrisure Stadium.
Friendship Sunday began several years ago as a way to honor local first responders and veterans around the community on Patriot Day.
“There was a heavy emphasis on 9/11,” Senior Pastor Jimmy Swogger explained. “We opened this up to first responders and all their families, provided a meal, had a speaker for them, and they were our honored guests.”
Although proudly themed “Black and Gold,” this year’s iteration of the annual event had just as much to do with first responders and veterans.
Kolb, best known as one of the strongest football players of the 1970s, now trains others to embrace strength in mind, body and spirit. Through his Wexford-based Christian nonprofit, Adventures in Training with a Purpose, Kolb works with veterans, active-duty military and first responders affected by extreme traumas.
In his signature style of football and scripture, Kolb spoke about the importance of challenging oneself through Christian discipline and adventure.
“We put the mind, the body and the spirit together,” Kolb said, recalling Jesus’s answer when asked which was the greatest commandment. “The woman who goes up the mountain, and the lady who comes back down are two different people, because the challenge changes us.”
Kolb’s organization offers more than just on-site training. Services include one-day to two-week adventure trips in Pittsburgh and around the world.
Kolb also shared stories of his faith, including an event that inspired his journey to helping those struggling with trauma.
“Anywhere between 22 and 44 veterans take their lives every day,” Kolb said. “The suicide rate for Pittsburgh Steelers was 10 times the national average.”
“Why would guys who had the opportunity to make more money than they’d ever dreamed take their life?” he asked, explaining that veterans who return home deal with the loss of their brothers in combat. In addition to traumatic brain injuries, football players experience separation in a different way.
Shortly after playing his last game against the Houston Oilers in 1981, Kolb experienced severe stomach pains. Although his doctor attributed the pain to a stress ulcer and prescribed medication, a technician suggested a different treatment regime.
“I heard you’re a Christian. Why don’t you give whatever’s bothering you to the Lord?” he said.
Kolb took the advice, fully recovering without taking a single pill. The experience deepened his understanding in training his mind and spirit, not only his body. After all, he explained that the Bible teaches the importance of both faith and works.
“Faith produces those works, otherwise you’re a Cleveland Brown,” Kolb said jokingly to laughs from the audience.
Swogger, who asked Kolb to speak at the event, explained that he had learned a lot from Kolb in their many years of friendship.
“He isn’t just wanting to take veterans that are damaged, whether its PTSD, depression or a double amputee. He’s inventing things to get them back on their feet, to get them moving. He cares about where they’re at spiritually,” he said. “He’s even pushed me to try what he calls ‘scriptures on the treadmill.’”
Swogger also noted that it was important to keep the event open to the entire community, noting that the entire event, including food, was provided with no cost or offering.
“We wanted to do it genuine, no strings attached. We just thought ‘Black and Gold Sunday.’ Everyone wear a jersey if you want,” Swogger said.
Following the main event, Kolb stayed for the indoor picnic and visited with attendees for several hours, signing Steelers paraphernalia and talking with veterans, first responders and other guests.
The event also featured games, face painting, a bounce house and handmade cotton candy for kids.
“I have to thank everyone in the church who helped to organize and put on the event. It really was a church effort,” Swogger added. “Who knows what next year’s theme will be.”