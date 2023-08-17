CLARION – Last Friday evening, Aug. 11, the Rev. Rebecca Mihm of the First Presbyterian Church of Clarion continued a tradition began sometime between the years 1210-1215 by Saint Francis of Assissi — a blessing of animals.
Whereas that first blessing by Saint Francis was bestowed upon a flock of birds, Mihm was faced with an assortment of pets, primarily dogs.
After welcoming attendees, Mihm walked amongst the menagerie gathered before her, uttering the following as she came to each of the 15 to 20 pet-pet owner dyads — “Bless, O Lord, [pet’s name], whom you have created, and fill our hearts with thanksgiving for [pet’s name]. May this family enjoy life together and find joy with You, God, who created us. In Jesus’s name, Amen.”
The pets, for the most part, received their blessing with grace, though a few pooches couldn’t refrain from a small jump or yipping along in assent.
Mihm, in explaining the rationale behind this and similar events at other churches, noted that respect for animals is a theme throughout the Bible.
Reported Mihm, a cat owner, “I am fascinated in Scripture how much animals appear. Of course you have the creation story and the story of Jonah, but even the Exodus story talks about God rescuing animals. God saves humans and animals alike is written in Scripture. Then you talk about Heaven and there’s all these portrayals of animals, some animals that we don’t really recognize here.”
“There’s just this whole realm of Scripture [regarding animals] that really doesn’t have a lot of attention to it. We are called to take care of the Earth, take care of animals, to be stewards of God’s creation. Most people, they see a deer or see a dog and their hearts melt and they smile.”
A related perspective came from church volunteer Elaine Matticks of Shippenville.
“Pets are our lives, that’s the intimate relationship we have with our pets. Why not include them in the process [of receiving a blessing]? They can’t physically come in [the church] to worship with us, but we carry them with us everywhere,” she remarked, brushing hair off her clothing from the family’s 7-year-old English springer spaniel, Lukie.
“When you talk to people, when I’m giving food away [during the church’s food distribution program] or being a substitute teacher, if I say ‘raise your hand if you have a pet at home,’ every hand goes up — it doesn’t matter your socioeconomic status, where you live, how old you are. Pets give us comfort. We want the church to be a place of comfort and sanctuary, so why wouldn’t we include our pets?”
Deb Laughlin of Clarion was in attendance with her 15-year-old dog Cuddles, a shih tzu-Maltese mix. On bringing Cuddles to the church, Laughlin said simply, “He’s getting up there in age and I wanted to have him blessed.”
Stu and Stacy Hoffman made the trip up from New Bethlehem with Jolene, a 6-year-old Labrador retriever mix.
“We enjoy the church, we enjoy the people here, we enjoy the fellowship. We wanted our dog to be blessed,” relayed Stu Hoffman. “She [Jolene] was a rescue dog from Orphans of the Storm [a temporary shelter in Kittanning for unwanted and abused animals], she came from a ‘kill shelter’ [an animal shelter that euthanizes animals it cannot find homes for]. We fostered her and we fell in love with her and we decided to adopt her.”
Laurie and Rand Bouch of Clarion brought their two dogs — Annie, an active 9-month-old border collie-Australian shepherd mix they rescued, and Wiley, a calm 7-year-old German shepherd who came from the Monks of New Skete, a monastery in upstate New York that breeds German shepherds.
Commented Laurie Bouch, “We wanted to take advantage of this opportunity to have them blessed because dogs are part of our family, they mean so much to us. We knew this was a special event. We believe that they’re part of God’s creation, a gift from God, and we wanted to take advantage of being able to have them officially blessed.”
After each pet was blessed, their families were presented with a personalized certificate commemorating the event.
Following a final prayer from Mihm, guests were invited to stay for hot dogs and ice cream under the church’s pavilion.