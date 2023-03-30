FOXBURG – Following recent discussions among Union School District officials and parents regarding possible future sports mergers with A-C Valley, a number of A-C Valley parents attended last week’s school board meeting in their district in search of answers.
Parent Mara Judd and nearly 20 other parents questioned A-C Valley board members and administrators about extending the district’s cooperative agreements with Union into basketball and volleyball.
“All I’m asking for is transparency,” Judd said, in asking the district to provide projected numbers of students for A-C’s basketball and volleyball programs, as well as the costs involved with merging sports with Union. She also asked the school board to hold a question and answer session for parents and students regarding the possibilities of merging basketball and volleyball, similar to a meeting held earlier in the month at Union.
A-C Valley High School principal Dr. William Jordan spoke on the projected numbers for A-C’s sports programs, noting that while the district’s participation levels seem very healthy in the elementary and junior high levels, those numbers nearly always fall around 50 percent by the time the student-athletes reach the high school.
For boys basketball, Jordan said that A-C had 16 participants this year, and a projected 14 to 16 next year. With Union projecting upwards of 19 players next year, Jordan said that combining the schools for boys basketball would result in too many players. He noted that his coaches have recommended a high school basketball program with optimal levels of around 16 to 20 players.
Jordan said that the only reason that boys basketball was discussed with Union was because Union is facing shrinking numbers at the junior high level.
Jordan also said that due to the large numbers of girls involved with volleyball at both schools, that sport “was not even considered.”
But when it comes to girls basketball, Jordan said the future could be bleak for A-C Valley. He explained that the school’s program had only eight girls take part this year, and is projecting that to drop to five girls next season. At Union, Jordan said the Damsels had 12 players this year, and is looking at 12 for next season.
Considering it a safety issue, Jordan said A-C Valley could not have a girls basketball team with just five girls. He also noted that if the girls teams merge for next season, they would move up a classification from 1A to 2A, and would also be ineligible for playoffs that year.
He also told parents that it has become difficult to find coaches for the programs.
Judd said she and others were concerned because it was stated at the recent Union meeting that the co-ops were requested by A-C Valley.
“Union jumped the gun on this,” board president Kelly Terwilliger said several times during the meeting, noting that her board has no plan of action on merging the sports, and has not had discussion about it.
“We have not proceeded on anything yet,” she said.
Later in the meeting, Terwilliger said she had received an email from Union’s board president, requesting a joint meeting about the cooperative agreements.
“I was a little surprised when I read in the paper what Union brought up,” Terwilliger said of the March 9 meeting at Union with parents and students.
A-C Valley superintendent Dr. David McDeavitt said he would reach out to his counterpart at Union to see if a date could be set for a joint meeting.
In the meantime, Terwilliger assured parents that A-C Valley had no plans to advance sports mergers in April. Jordan noted that if the districts do decide to move forward, a decision would be best before summer so that teams could hold open gyms together while school is out.
Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said on Friday that April 11 has been tentatively set for a joint meeting with A-C Valley at the Foxburg school.