FOXBURG – A-C Valley schools went to distance learning for at least Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, Sept. 7-8, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the district.
District superintendent Dr. David McDeavitt stated on Monday that at the district’s elementary school, there were 10 positive COVID-19 cases, with test results awaiting for another possible six cases. There were nearly 70 people quarantined.
“At the elementary, we are especially concerned about a possible outbreak in the grade five and six community area,” McDeavitt wrote, adding that there were seven positive COVID cases at the high school, with four more awaiting test results and 48 people quarantined.
“We have a call into the Pennsylvania Department of Health seeking guidance, but in the meantime, A-C Valley will be going into the district-wide K-12 distance learning model for Tuesday and Wednesday,” McDeavitt said. “This means that all students and teaching staff will be at home and logging into their Google classroom for virtual instruction. This virtual learning program will enable us to do deep cleaning in the district, and reduce the number of students and staff on campus in the hopes to stop this spread.”
McDeavitt said that the situation would be monitored closely, and that if the pending test results were negative, and there were no additional COVID cases in the district, he was hopeful to return to face-to-face instruction later this week.
“If our COVID cases continue to increase, we may have to extend this closure,” he stated on Monday.
“I will be working with the food service director and transportation director to put a plan into place for student lunches and breakfast starting on Wednesday,” McDeavitt said.
In addition to the schools going remote, sports programs were put on hold, and A-C Valley students who also attend the Clarion County Career Center were told not to report to that school.