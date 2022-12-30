KITTANNING – The following story was recently shared by Orphans of the Storm of Kittanning, Humane Animal Allies and Armstrong County Humane Police Officer O'Donnell:
Community angels bring Cooper "home for the holidays"
Many angels in our community worked together to rescue Cooper, a dog found on the side of a remote dirt rural road in Armstrong County on Nov. 17.
After trying everything to capture him, we finally lost hope and concluded he had succumbed to the frigid weather and lack of food.
Then ... the miracle! Here is Cooper's story:
November 17, 2022
Armstrong County humane officers received a call about a Chocolate Lab that was spotted along the side of a dirt road in Plum Creek Township, Armstrong County, PA.
He appeared to be waiting for his owner to return.
He was scared and didn't let anyone close.
A trap was set a few feet down the hill from that spot and the humane police officer and Orphans of the Storm volunteers tried to entice the dog, now known as Cooper, with hamburger, hotdogs, bacon, chew bones, lunch meat and more.
Those living near the area checked the trap and were on the lookout for him.
Hopes were high when we saw Cooper on the trail cam Nov. 28 at 11:41 PM as he gazed at the trap -- three feet from rescue.
December 8, 2022
Cooper had disappeared and not been seen since Nov. 28.
Other animals were getting caught in the trap.
We concluded that Cooper had not survived the frigid weather without food or shelter.
The traps and trail cams were removed.
December 22, 2022, Morning
We received a call from a Joan Schall who said Cooper was outside her house.
We were skeptical. How could he have survived?
But when we saw the images on our trail we realized it was Cooper!
December 22, 2022 Afternoon, Night
For more than a month, Cooper only came out at night and ran immediately at the sight of anyone.
But, for some reason, he trusted Joan.
And he liked his new BFF, Snowball, and played with him when he came outside.
Cooper bedded down outside for the night.
December 23, 2022
The woman called to say -- "I have your miracle dog."
Cooper had followed his little fuzzy friend into the house and made himself at home.
Cooper was finally safe!
The humane officer brought Cooper to her house where he had a nice meal and good night's sleep.
Christmas Eve Day, 2022
In the morning, Cooper headed to Orphans of the Storm to begin his new life.
He immediately made friends with staff and volunteers, wagging at everyone, offering his paw, and "woo wooing" when they stopped rubbing his ears to care for the other animals at the shelter.
Thanks to the angels who helped him, Cooper is starting a new life where he will be cherished and loved.