RIMERSBURG – “A Christmas Present,” a multi-location craft show will be held in the Rimersburg area Thursday and Friday, Nov. 4-5 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A Christmas present sign will mark each of the 12 locations throughout the area.
Locations include:
- The Milkhouse Grille — Located at 10322 Route 68, Rimersburg, features an assortment of homemade soups, sandwiches, desserts and craft show specials.
- The Shop — Located at 9307 Route 68, Rimersburg, showcases: repurposed wood crafts, Christmas ornaments, antiques and repurposed antiques, numerous sewing crafts, many baked goods and a local winery and tasting.
- Mistletoe & Holly — Located at 4760 Route 861, New Bethlehem, has primitive crafts, baked goods and more to offer.
- A Cozy Country Christmas — Located at the Eccles-Lesher Library, 673 Main Street, Rimersburg, will have a homemade cookie and candy walk at $4 per plate, a used book sale at $1 per bag and multiple area crafters. The show will be open during library hours: Thursday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is hosted by Friends of the Library.
- Santa’s Korner Restaurant — Located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, offers daily specials: Thursday, spaghetti, lasagna or chicken parmesan; Friday, fish; Saturday, cook’s choice. Homemade soups and pies are also available.
- Christmas At The Barn — Located at 1733 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, presents and assortment of primitive crafts, wooden crafts, hand-sewn items and wreaths.
- Country Christmas Crafters — Located at 108 Main Street, Rimersburg, features hand-sewn blankets (fleece), wreaths (pine, swags and florals), hand-painted items, wooden items, homemade buns, pizzelles, assorted soups and more.
- Visions of Sugarplums — Located at 108 Main Street, Rimersburg, has snowmen and Santas, hand-sewn items, florals, homemade bread, noodles, baked goods and beet jelly.
- Three Sisters — Located at 108 Main Street, Rimersburg, offers Antler gift items, unique “quilted” ornaments, barn wood and painted slate birdhouses, primitive and traditional Christmas ornaments, hand-painted slates, canvas, Santas, saws and wooden items.
- Suzy Snowflake — Located at St. Richard’s Church on Purity Avenue in Rimersburg, offers glass garden angels, dog and cat coats, handcrafted ornaments, wooden scroll art, primitive crafts, spoon jewelry, herbal bath and body soaps, canned jellies, hot mustard, kettle corn and Karla’s Eats-N-Treats daily specials.
- Three Wise Crafters — Located at 204 Main Street, Rimersburg, features quilted and crocheted items, wooden Christmas ornaments, fleece blankets, hand-sewn items, wood crafts, primitive crafts, baked goods and more.
- North Pole Travelers (Union High School Travel Club) — Located at 354 Baker Street Rimersburg, will host a Friday only dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. The lasagne dinner will include a salad, bread and dessert.
- Angelic Host — Located at Baker Street Church of God at 160 Veterans Street, Rimersburg, will feature many crafters. Items will range from wooden crafts, hand painted items, hand knitted and crocheted items, handmade jewelry, blankets and baked goods to canned goods.
- Olde Tyme Christmas — Located at New Athens Church of God of Prophecy on Route 68, Rimersburg, presents primitive decor, ornaments, snowmen, signs, country style benches, stands, shelves, etc, baked goods and divinity.
- The Gingerbread House — Located at New Athens Church of God of Prophecy on Route 68, Rimersburg, features gingerbread people crafts, assorted country crafts, snowmen, lanterns, wooden crafts, ornaments, pumpkin rolls, fudge, veg/fruit dip mixes, gingerbread and orange cookies and assorted baked goods.
- The Elves Workshop — Located at New Athens Church of God of Prophecy on Route 68, Rimersburg, will have wood crafts, country crafts, wooden furniture, farm house crafts, primitives, vintage Christmas ornaments and wreaths.
- Mrs. Claus’ Home Cooking — Located at New Athens Church of God of Prophecy on Route 68, Rimersburg, a self-serve buffet Thursday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be assorted soups, chili, hot dogs, sloppy Joes, ham barbeque, tossed salad, beverages and assorted desserts. Donations are appreciated. Take-outs available.