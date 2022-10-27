RIMERSBURG – “A Christmas Present,” a multi-location craft show will be held in the Rimersburg area Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A Christmas present sign will mark each location throughout the area.
Locations include:
- The Milkhouse Grille — Located at 10322 Route 68, Rimersburg, features an assortment of homemade soups, sandwiches, desserts and craft show specials.
- Mistletoe & Holly — Located at 4760 Route 861, New Bethlehem, has primitive crafts, baked goods and more to offer.
- Christmas at the Corner — Located at 65 Smithland Road in New Bethlehem, features hand-painted slate, ornaments, snowmen and gingerbread items, gourds, florals, caramel corn and fudge.
- A Cozy Country Christmas — Located at the Eccles-Lesher Library, 673 Main Street, Rimersburg, will have a homemade cookie and candy walk at $5 a dozen, a used book sale by donation and multiple area crafters. The show will be open during library hours: Thursday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is hosted by Friends of the Library.
- Santa’s Korner Restaurant — Located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, offers daily specials: Thursday, spaghetti, lasagna or chicken parmesan; Friday, fish; Saturday, cook’s choice. Homemade soups and pies are also available.
- The Paint Shoppe — Located at 310 Long Lane
- East, Rimersburg, featuring a collection of acrylic paintings on reclaimed surfaces and stenciled signs.
- Christmas At The Barn — Located at 1733 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, presents and assortment of primitive crafts, wooden crafts, hand-sewn items and wreaths.
The following vendors are located at the Rimersburg Community Building at 108 Main Street in Rimersburg:
- Country Christmas Crafters — features hand-sewn blankets (fleece), wreaths (pine, swags and florals), hand-painted items, wooden items, homemade buns, pizzelles, assorted soups and more.
- Three Sisters — offers unique “quilted” ornaments, barn wood and painted slate birdhouses, primitive and traditional Christmas ornaments, hand-painted slates, canvas, Santas, saws and wooden items.
- Buttermilk Designs — features seasonal decor, wreaths, wood crafts, gift items and relishes and peppers.
- Visions of Sugarplums — has a variety of unique, one-of-a-kind, handcrafted items. Also breads, cookies and noodles.
Other individual locations include:
- Suzy Snowflake — Located at St. Richard’s Church on Purity Avenue in Rimersburg, offers glass garden angels, dog and cat coats, handcrafted ornaments, wooden scroll art, primitive crafts, herbal bath and body soaps, canned jellies, hot mustard and daily soup and sandwich specials.
- Three Wise Crafters — Located at 204 Main Street, Rimersburg, features quilted and crocheted items, wooden Christmas ornaments, fleece blankets, hand-sewn items, wood crafts, primitive crafts, baked goods and more.
- Angelic Host — Located at Baker Street Church of God at 160 Veterans Street, Rimersburg, will feature many crafters. Items will range from wooden crafts, hand painted items, hand knitted and crocheted items, handmade jewelry, blankets and baked goods to canned goods.
- North Pole Travelers (Union High School Travel Club) — Located at 354 Baker Street Rimersburg, will host a Friday only dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. The stuffed chicken breast dinner will include a salad, bread and dessert.
- Holidays Bonded Together — Located at 359 Maple Grove Road in Rimersburg, has sweets and treats, gifts under $10, household items, personalized items and kids items.
The following vendors are located at New Athens Church of God of Prophecy on Route 68 in Rimersburg:
- The Gingerbread House — features gingerbread people crafts, assorted country crafts, snowmen, lanterns, wooden crafts, ornaments, pumpkin rolls, fudge, veg/fruit dip mixes, gingerbread and orange cookies and assorted baked goods.
- Olde Tyme Christmas — offers country-style decor, holiday decor, ornaments, snowmen, signs, baked goods and divinity.
- Mrs. Claus’ Home Cooking — has assorted soups, sandwiches. desserts, and beverages. Donations are appreciated. Take-outs available.
- The Elves Workshop — will have holiday and everyday decor, wood crafts, country crafts, wooden furniture, farm house crafts, primitive crafts and rustic items for sale. Also, Christmas ornaments, hard tack, baked goods, drinks, snacks and wreaths.