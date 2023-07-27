RIMERSBURG – While the focus now is on summer fairs and festivals, planning is in full swing for the annual Christmas Present Craft Show in Rimersburg.
This year’s event will be held Thursday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will feature 14 locations, 20 shows and 80-plus crafters.
The annual tradition began in 1986 in Rimersburg, starting out as a way for Madelyn Sherman to share handmade wares with family and friends. She was joined in 1987 by Audrey Flick. While much has changed over the years, the shows still feature handcrafted items, and admission is free.
A full brochure can be found online at Bit.ly/acpbrochure2023 or visit the craft show on Facebook at facebook.com/achristmaspresent.
This year’s participants will include:
- The Milkhouse Grill — Daily in-house specials, homemade soups and specials.
- Mistletoe and Holly — Primitive crafts and baked goods.
- Christmas at the Library — Homemade cookie and candy walk, used books and area crafters.
- A Christmas Trading Company — Antiques and collectables, knitted and crocheted items, and homemade Amish baked goods.
- Santa’s Korner Restaurant — Daily specials, homemade pies and soups.
- The Paint Shoppe — Artsy collection of acrylic paintings on reclaimed surfaces.
- Christmas at the Farm — Primitive crafts, wood and holiday décor.
- Country Christmas Crafters — Hand-sewn blankets, wreaths, pine swags, hand-painted items, soups and baked goods.
- Three Sisters — Christmas stockings, hand-painted slates, canvas, saws and wood items, antler wreaths and décor, hand-painted jewelry, quilted ornaments, angel paintings and more.
- Buttermilk Designs — Seasonal décor, wreaths, wood crafts, gift items, relishes and peppers.
- Visions of Sugarplums — Celebrating 30 years with a variety of unique handcrafted items, breads, cookies and noodles.
- Suzy Snowflake — Primitive crafts, glass garden angels, hand-crafted ornaments, herb bath and body soaps, canned jelly and relishes, hot mustards, crocheted items, jewelry and bake sale.
- Three Wise Crafters — Fleece blankets, crocheted baby items, wood Christmas ornaments, wood crafts, sewn items, primitive crafts and baked goods.
- Angelic Hosts — Country crafts, wood crafts, hand-painted items, handmade jewelry, knitted and crocheted items, blankets and baked goods.
- North Pole Travelers — Friday night only, serving stuffed chicken breast dinner.
- Holidays Bonded Together — Household items, children’s items, soups and baked goods.
- The Gingerbread House — Gingerbread people crafts, wood crafts, assorted country crafts, ornaments, snowmen, lanterns, soy wax candles, pumpkin rolls, vegetable dips and assorted baked goods.
- Olde Tyme Christmas — Country-style décor, holiday décor, ornaments, snowmen, signs and baked goods.
- Mrs. Claus Home Cooking — Assorted soups, sandwiches and desserts.