WASHINGTON, D.C. – When a group of local veterans were told last fall that they would be taking an Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C., they weren’t sure what to expect. After taking the trip earlier this month, they all agree that it was an experience they won’t soon forget.
“You could say it was a once in a lifetime trip,” veteran Ray Ishman said last week of the May 6 Honor Flight Pittsburgh trip, which took Ishman and 12 other local veterans on a one-day guided excursion through the nation’s capital. “It’s something every veteran who is eligible should experience.”
The recent trip marked Mission 11 of Honor Flight Pittsburgh, one of 124 hubs of the national Honor Flight Network. Created in 2005 by Jeff Miller and Earl Morse, according to the website, Honor Flight Network is a nonprofit organization set to honor World War II, Korea, Vietnam and other critically ill veterans with an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. “to visit the memorials built to commemorate their service and sacrifice.”
The local American Legion veterans were surprised with the Honor Flight trip late last summer by Ishman’s wife, Lee Ann, as a way to thank them for their work on completing a new veterans memorial park in New Bethlehem. Of the original 17-member group of park volunteers, 13 made the trip — Gary Boddorf, Larry Boddorf, Bill Eberle, JR Sherry, Don Jeffers, Glenn Neiswonger, Bill Dinger, Pete Barrett, Terry George, Mike Mazzocco, Bob Fink, Gene Mills and Ishman.
Due to Pittsburgh’s proximity to Washington, D.C, the local veterans, along with around 70 others, made the one-day trip in two coach buses, which left early in the morning from Victory Family Church in Cranberry Township.
After arriving in Washington, D.C, the veterans toured the Marine, WWII, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Korean, Vietnam, Lincoln and Air Force memorials, and Arlington National Cemetery, where they witnessed the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
“Every American should see the changing of the guards,” veteran Pete Barrett said, noting that Arlington Cemetery was a highlight of the trip for many of the veterans.
“It was pretty special,” veteran Bill Dinger added of the Arlington stop.
During their time in D.C., the veterans said volunteers from Honor Flight went the extra mile to ensure they were cared for at all times.
“They really thought of everything,” Dinger said of the Honor Flight Organization, noting that all meals were covered, and every three veterans was assigned a “guardian” who stayed with them for the entirety of the trip. Wheelchairs were also available for any veteran who needed them, nurses were on hand and the two-bus caravan even had a police escort throughout the city. “They certainly fussed over us.”
And the surprises didn’t end there. After boarding the bus to return home, each veteran was presented a bag of letters written by people from all over the country.
“I had letters from schoolchildren, as well as people from Minnesota, Texas, Florida and New Jersey,” Dinger said of his bag containing 51 letters. “A lot were even from my own family.”
However, the biggest surprise of all came as the buses of veterans neared Cranberry and were met by another police escort which led the caravan the remaining eight miles to Victory Family Church. Upon their arrival, the veterans were greeted by fire engines, ambulances and a large crowd of people waving American flags.
Although tired from the long day, the veterans were led into the church where a bagpiper escorted them through a gauntlet of people waiting to welcome the entourage home.
“We had absolutely no clue what was waiting inside that church,” Ishman said, noting that the group of local veterans were even more surprised when they spotted some of their wives amongst the crowd. “There were hundreds of people there.”
“I was so surprised to see everyone,” Barrett agreed. “But it really topped everything off when we saw our wives.”
The welcome home celebration continued with music, the posting of the colors and the singing of the National Anthem.
“You just had to be there to get the experience. We were all bursting with pride,” Dinger said. He added that while all of the veterans were touched by the welcome home celebration, it was especially meaningful for those who served in Vietnam. “Those guys never got much of a homecoming, but believe me, they got one that Saturday night.”
Looking back on the experience, the local veterans agreed that the Honor Flight trip is an experience they will never forget. In fact, a few of them are even talking about volunteering to help with an upcoming mission in the Pittsburgh area.
“They told us the biggest thing we can do is get a couple of other veterans to apply for a trip so they can be honored too,” Ishman said, encouraging any and all eligible veterans to apply for an Honor Flight trip. “I was kind of skeptical at first, but it is definitely a worthwhile experience.”
For more information on Honor Flight Pittsburgh or to fill out an application, visit www.honorflightpittsburgh.org, call 1-833-437-4448 or email info@honorflightpittsburgh.org.