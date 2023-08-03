The Redbank Valley Public Library is planning a celebration in honor of 20-plus years at our current “new” location.
We recently updated our landscaping around the library and will be getting our parking lot done soon as well. Truitt Sealcoating has agreed to donate the sealing and painting of our lines in our lot. We greatly appreciate their donation and encourage you to call Truitt Sealcoating for your jobs at home too. Give your business to a local business who gives back to their community. Thank you again, Truitt Sealcoating.
Also, we have a cooler basket full of goodies to raffle off this month donated by Tractor Supply in Clarion. Tickets are $1 each and the winner will be pulled at the end of August. Thank you Tractor Supply for your donation.
A celebration wouldn’t be complete without some fun. So, we are planning on having events every evening during the week starting on Aug. 14. Watch for more information on our Facebook page or look for our flyers throughout town. We hope you can join us and help us celebrate.
Do you have trouble seeing small print? We have some solutions for you at the library.
Not only do we carry large print books in our collection, but thanks to a donation last week from the Oil Valley Chapter PA Council of the Blind, we now have a CCTV.
Ron Montgomery, the group’s president, and Michelle Toy, secretary, presented it to us last month and we now have it set up with the computers for convenient use.
We hope this makes it easier for patrons to read any magazines, newspapers or other reading materials in small print.
Thank you very much for thinking of us and donating this very useful device. We also have a full page cordless desk magnifier that was donated by them as well that is now available for checkout. Thank you very much, Oil Valley Chapter Council of the Blind.
Book Club will be held at Porchview Winery this month, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.
The book is “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman if you are interested in joining us. It is free and open to anyone, even if you haven’t read the book.
Teens in Bookland, our teen book club, will meet this month on Aug. 22 at 3:30 p.m.
Their title for this month is “The Way I Used To Be” by Amber Smith. All teens are welcome!
We have a cement pumpkin painting class this month as well on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at the library.
This is a free class open to the public. We do ask that you sign up since we have a limited number of pumpkins. You can do so by calling, stopping in or messaging the library on Facebook.
Just a reminder, you can always make a donation in honor or memory of a loved one to the library. You can choose to get books with a placard inside the cover, or have your donation placed into the library’s trust endowment. We send cards to the family for you to let them know of your donation.