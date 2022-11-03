GROVE CITY – According to “Be the Match,” one of the world’s largest registries for blood cell and bone marrow donors, “the cure for blood cancer lies in the hands of ordinary people.”
The truth of those words may become a reality for an area college student, and Redbank Valley native, who was recently identified as a potential donor for a young girl in need.
Trenten Rupp, a 2021 Redbank Valley High School graduate, began his improbable journey this past spring when a spokesperson from Be the Match visited his football team at Grove City College.
“College sports teams are a very efficient way for Be the Match to find potential donors,” said Rupp, a sophomore sports management major at Grove City and cornerback for the Wolverines, explaining that college teams typically respond well to the plea for registrants.
Following the presentation, the representative announced that she had test kits available for the football team. Even though the representative pointed out that 99 percent of the football team would not be matched as donors, Rupp said he felt a pull to participate.
“I felt something weighing heavy on me,” he said last week. “I have full faith that God nudged me to send in my swabs.”
Not expecting to hear anything from Be the Match again, Rupp explained that he was sitting at his desk in late September when he received a phone call from a telemarketer-type number.
“I never answer telemarketers, but again, I felt nudged,” he said, noting that when he answered the phone he was informed by his now coordinator that he was the only potential match, a one-in-two-million chance, for a three-year-old girl suffering from immunodeficiency with six months to live.
Upon hearing the news, Rupp said he was “immediately flooded with emotions that I can’t describe.”
“I remember the goosebumps on my arms, and vividly remember trying to hold back tears for the rest of the conversation,” he said, adding that in that moment, all of the nudges he had felt began to make sense. “Over the past few weeks, I’ve been able to digest this situation and it feels like a total miracle.”
Since finding out that he could be a match, Rupp has undergone an extensive medical screening to be sure he is healthy enough for the donation to be effective for the recipient and safe for him. Blood samples from Rupp were also sent to a DNA laboratory in North Carolina to be analyzed.
“They are closely examining my blood to ensure that I am indeed the best match for this girl,” he said, noting that the examination process takes 60 days.
If he is found to be a perfect match, Rupp said he will donate either peripheral blood stem cells (PBSC) through his blood or bone marrow, which is surgically extracted from his vertebrae. It will be ultimately up to the recipient’s doctor to determine which donation method will be used. Given the situation, and the age of his potential recipient, Rupp said it is more likely that he will undergo the bone marrow procedure.
“Typically, children are more receptive, and have a higher chance to live, when given bone marrow,” Rupp said, explaining that if and when the time comes, Be the Match will fly him to a facility somewhere in the United States for five to seven days to have the procedure.
Reflecting on the experience of the past few months, Rupp was quick to point out that the story isn’t about him, but about “contributing to more than just yourself.” He said he can’t help but think about the potential recipient and her family.
“It feels great to know that the family of the recipient received a phone call the same day I did letting them know there is a chance for their three-year-old daughter to live,” he said. “I can’t imagine the amount of relief they are feeling right now. I’m motivated by the opportunity to impact a lot of lives through this story.”
In fact, Rupp pointed out that one phrase he tries to live by is, “your cause is bigger than yourself,” and signing up for the Be the Match registry certainly afforded that opportunity.
According to Rupp, signing up for the registry was a quick and easy process. Once an online account is created, the initial test consists of two cheek swabs.
“You just swab the inside of your cheeks and package up the swabs to be sent to the DNA testing center,” he said. From there, he explained, Be the Match processes the results and enters the provider into a database of more than 39 million potential donors to see if any of them are a match for a person fighting a life-threatening illness.
Rupp said Be the Match and his coordinator, Mishelle, have been extremely helpful throughout the process.
“She [Mishelle] and I built a great relationship in the short phone call informing me about potentially being a match,” he said. “I have strong faith that she will assist me in any way possible throughout the process and even after I donate.”
Rupp encouraged everyone who is medically stable to join the Be the Match registry.
“You never know how many lives you can positively impact by simply sending in a DNA swab,” he said. “A lot of people are making me out to be the hero after hearing my story, but I didn’t do anything super heroic. Anyone who signs up for Be the Match has the same chance I did to save a life and impact thousands of others. Saving a life is something you’ll never regret, I promise.”
For more information on Be the Match, visit www.bethematch.org.