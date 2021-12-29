BROOKVILLE – On Monday, Dec. 6, an anniversary was celebrated in Brookville, but only a few people remember what happened on that day 50 years ago.
December 6, 1971, was also a Monday — cold and rainy. However, the weather did not dampen the spirits of a group of young men who had a plan. Their plan was to push a wheelbarrow to Pittsburgh, collecting money along the way for Children’s Hospital.
The group began the 110-mile walk with $500 in their wheelbarrow, contributed by local businesses and individuals. Brookville Glove Company also donated gloves for each member of the team to wear during their trek.
Beginning the trip were Harry Ent, Jon Osborne, Blaise McElhinny, Frank Zerbe and Pat Droney. Clarion, via Route 322, was their destination for the first day.
Osborne remembers the adventure well.
“We walked probably a good eight hours a day, during daylight hours,” he said. That first day, “when we went to Clarion, was a long day.”
All the walkers came home that night, but the money they had collected “was put in the jail in Clarion, and it stayed there until we came back,” Osborne said.
To bring the tired walkers home, “Smoky Mumford and a couple other people brought cars. There was always someone volunteering to bring us back, if we needed to come back.”
From Clarion, the men turned south onto Route 66, stopping in New Bethlehem, Kittanning, Freeport and Blawnox.
Osborne said the walkers “heard a rumor that there were people coming from the college in Indiana (now IUP), in a different direction. We stayed on Route 28, but they were taking a whole different route. We were trying to get to Kittanning before they did, but we never did see them.” When they reached Kittanning, “we were invited to the Eagles club, and we had a nice evening there,” he said.
Osborne and Zerbe had to leave the group then, to return to work, but others stepped in. “People joined in the walk along the way. People would come and walk for a few hours. When people would come down, they would always check to see if there were any more donations from up here,” he said.
The group arrived in Freeport on the fourth day. “A gentleman who came up here to hunt heard what was going on, and he offered to put everyone up and feed them that night,” Osborne said.
Completing the final lap of the mission were Ent, Zerbe and Droney. They arrived at Children’s Hospital on Saturday, Dec. 11, where they were greeted by members of the hospital staff and administration. They were given a tour of the hospital and were luncheon guests with the staff.
As the men (and sometimes women) were making their way to the hospital, “certain places we were able to go house to house to collect donations. A lot of times cars stopped and gave us a donation,” Osborne said.
Providing sandwiches along the way were several men from Brookville, who drove near the walkers each day. Watching out for the needs of the walkers were Bill Kennedy, Burt Byerly, Ralph Bennett and Jim Guth. “Jim even pushed the wheelbarrow for a little way, and he must have been 75 or 80 years old. He was so happy to help.”
Osborne said he’s not sure how they decided to make the walk to Pittsburgh.
“Frank’s son had been in Children’s Hospital, and he wanted to help someone who helped him.” Harry Ent, who headed the group, “was a good guy who always wanted to help and this was a chance for him to help someone. As he got older he became a preacher and was in charge of five churches in the DuBois area. He’s retired now.”
Osborne remembers the walk as “a good time. Everybody enjoyed it and we had a good time. We were worn out some days, but we had a good time. Everybody was so happy we did it, and we got to meet a lot of people on the way down.”
When the walk was completed, the donations collected by the walkers totaled $1,200 for Children’s Hospital.
“It was just something we decided we wanted to do, and we did it.” Fifty years after the walk, “it was worth it to everyone and I think I could do it again,” Osborne said.