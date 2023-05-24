SLIGO – A new season is set to begin Saturday at the Union COG Pool Park in Sligo, and with a new manager overseeing the park, there is plenty of “new” on tap for visitors this year.
Dave Hartle, who retired from food service at Clarion University, said that he dove right into the park manager position after being hired during the offseason.
In addition to several community dinners and youth dances to help raise funding for the park through the winter and spring, Hartle said he and a team of volunteers have been hard at work since late March to get the pool park ready for opening day this Saturday, May 27.
“It’s been a labor of love,” Hartle said, noting that in addition to a number of physical improvements around the park, visitors will surely notice another new attraction this year — longer hours.
Rather than opening at 1 p.m. like the pool has done for years, Hartle said he wanted to open earlier at 11 a.m.
“Mainly so we don’t have kids sitting home until 1 o’clock,” he said of the new hours, which extend to 7 p.m. each day, weather permitting. “Just to get the kids out of the house.”
He also said the new hours will allow adult swimmers a chance to come in early to swim laps or do water aerobics. And, he said, the concession stand will be available for lunch for the early folks.
Hartle also plans to hold weekly night swims on Saturday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m., starting in mid-June. Each will have a difference theme, with a DJ and other festivities.
“People just want to find something to do Saturday night,” he said.
With a background in food service, Hartle said the concession stand menu will also experience an overhaul this summer, offering daily foods such as pizza, hot dogs and hamburgers, along with nachos and cheese, soft pretzels, funnel cake fries, cheese sticks, french fries and more.
“We’re also going to have daily specials,” he said, explaining that one day will feature walking tacos, another day chicken tenders, and more.
“It’s going to be pretty good fare,” he said.
Visitors to the park will also notice recently improved and painted restrooms, upgrades in the playground area with new mulch and a new flower planter, and the addition of sponsorship banners around the back fence of the pool area.
For donations to support the pool, Hartle said area businesses can place a banner on the fence with their logo for either one or two years. There are a number on display already, with more arriving soon from the printer, he said. And other businesses can join in any time to show their support for the local park.
“We have a lot more fence,” he said.
While there is still more work to be done at the park, Hartle said he’s been encouraged by a number of people who have stepped up to help, along with work from Sligo Borough crews to get the pool ready to open.
Several leaks in the pool were patched, the pool’s pump was rebuilt, a new bicycle rack made by Walter Shook was added at the entrance area, new umbrellas and chairs were added, the pavilions were power washed and cleaned, and other parts of the pool and park were spruced up as well. Additionally, new lights were added in the pavilion areas, as well as in the parking lot. And new stone was added to the parking area and roadways.
“We’ve had a lot of help,” he said. “It’s going to take the effort of a lot of people to keep it up and keep it running.”
Still on tap, Hartle said the Rimersburg Lions Club plans to rebuild the pavilion it sponsors at the park, and a new flag pole is being installed inside the pool area. Long term, he said he hopes to clear out the field area across the road from the pavilions, to open it up for events such as craft shows, car shows and more.
“There’s a lot of room where we can do a lot of things,” he said.
To make it all work, Hartle said the park is blessed with a large group of lifeguards this year. The Union Council of Governments, which oversees the park, boosted pay for lifeguards, he said, and there should be 10 to 12 certified lifeguards on staff this year.
Through the Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR), Hartle said the park will have four young workers this summer, up from two in previous years. And, he said, the park has benefited from the mowing work performed by Dean Greenawalt, and the pool cleaning efforts of Wayne Meier.
All the work is already starting to pay off, Hartle said, noting that he’s been getting a number of calls already for pool season passes, as well as for pavilion rentals. And, he said, the calls are coming from both near and far, with folks looking at the Sligo pool as one of the last public pools anywhere in the region.
“We’re 15 minutes away from everybody — Clarion, New Bethlehem, East Brady, Shippenville, Strattanville,” he said, noting that people enjoy the country setting of the Sligo park. “It’s peaceful.”
Despite the many improvements, extended hours and more new things in store this year, one important thing will not be changing — daily admission rates.
Hartle said that daily pool passes will remain at $5 per person, and $2 after 5 p.m. Mondays will still be half-price days at the pool.
Season passes are also now on sale, with the early season special rates ending at 7 p.m. this Saturday. Hartle said the sale includes family season passes for $135 for those living in COG municipalities of Sligo, Monroe Township and Rimersburg Borough, and $160 for everyone else. The rates go up to $150 and $175 after Saturday.
Individual pool passes are also available for a late rate of $75 per person.
Hartle said the park’s five pavilions also offer a great place to host family reunions, graduation parties, bridal showers, church picnics and more. The pavilions can be booked by calling the park office at (814) 227-6978. The cost is $150 per day for the one large pavilion, and $125 per day for each of the smaller pavilions. Those renting a pavilion and their guests can get into the pool for just $2 per person.
“Weekends usually fill up fast,” he said of the pavilions.
The pool can also be rented for private parties from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Friday at a cost of $150, which includes lifeguards.
With all the work that’s been done, and more still on tap, Hartle said that donations from the community are always appreciated to help keep the pool park operating. Donations can be sent to: Union COG Pool Park, P.O. Box 241, Sligo, PA 16255.
“We’re just waiting for everyone to show up now,” Hartle said of the start to the daily swimming season. “It’s going to be a banner year.”