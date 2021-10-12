NEW BETHLEHEM – History is all about time, so it’s only fitting that the Redbank Valley Historical Society’s upcoming program will not only give people an inside look at the society’s recently acquired landmark clock tower building in New Bethlehem, but will also feature hand-carved timepieces and other items in a sale to benefit the group’s mission to preserve the past.
“When we acquired the [former Northwest Bank] building this summer, and we had an expert come in to look at the clock at the top of the tower to see what would be needed to get it running again, we thought it would be nice to show people what it looks like up there,” society president Cindy Morgan said of the clock tower atop the recently-dubbed Redbank Valley History Center at 301 Broad Street.
At the same time, Morgan explained, the society had been told by member John “Jack” Mogle that he planned to gift the society with his massive collection of clocks and many other items that he hand-carved over the years, so that they could be sold as a fundraiser for the group.
“We thought, since we know that we’re getting all these clocks, and we wanted to do a program about the clock tower, it would be great to bring in Robert Rodgers to give a presentation about his experiences in restoring and maintaining clocks all over the country,” Morgan said, noting that Rodgers is the expert who came in to assess the local clock tower this summer. He also services the clocks in the Clarion, Jefferson and Indiana county courthouse towers.
“Altogether, we thought, clocks, clocks, clocks,” joked society member Deb Huffman.
But after the plan began to be formulated, tragedy hit. Mogle passed away in late August.
“He was a wonderful member and he loved history,” Morgan said, explaining that the group has worked with Mogle’s family to make the Saturday, Oct. 23 program possible.
The society’s program will start off at 2 p.m. with a memorial to Mogle, who was well known in the local area after a long career as a Redbank Valley High School history teacher and guidance counselor.
“It’s a time when we can thank the family and honor Jack,” Morgan said.
With literally hundreds of hand-carved items, the sale will be split into two parts. About a dozen larger clocks and other items will be offered for sale via a silent auction from 2 to 6 p.m. At 6 p.m., the highest bidders will be announced.
The remaining items — which range from smaller clocks to hand-carved boxes, candle sticks, doll house furniture, holiday items, wall hangings and much more — are on display and available for sale by donation for those at the Oct. 23 event.
All proceeds from the sale will benefit the historical society.
“There are just so many items,” Huffman said.
“It’s just amazing what he did,” Morgan added.
At 4 p.m., a video presentation will be shown that features the inside of the clock tower and historic clock. The video is being made by Morgan’s son and society member, Justin Morgan.
Then, at 4:15 p.m., Rodgers will speak about his career as a clock master, giving an overview of the history center’s Howard Clock and his experiences working with clocks across the country.
“He’s one of the few people in the county who does what he does,” Morgan said.
The event, and Rodgers’ appearance, is sponsored by ECM Exploration, G&G Gas, Kunselman Sanitation and the Law Offices of William E. Hager III.
While Morgan said the clock video and presentation will be fascinating for history and architecture buffs, she expects many people will want to come to see Mogle’s creations and to take home a memento of his work.
“People who knew Jack will want to have something to remember him by,” she said.
For more information about the upcoming program or the historical society, contact Morgan at (814) 221-6225.