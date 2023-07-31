SHIPPENVILLE – Gruber Farms, located three miles west of Shippenville off Route 322 on Gruber Lane, is a producer of naturally-raised meat – pork, poultry, and beef – all coming from animals raised by applying a modern take on more traditional methods.
The Gruber’s cattle, hogs, chickens and turkeys are pasture-reared; the practices of contemporary industrial farming, such as bringing up the animals in cramped quarters and dosing them with antibiotics, steroids and hormones, eschewed.
The end result is higher quality meat.
“We can assure you that our animals are not fed garbage, they are treated as humanely as we possibly can. We keep them in a clean environment, they’re not in barns,” said John “J.P.” Gruber IV, the eighth generation of the family to work the farm. “Our [meat] quality is much superior [than that from industrial-raised animals].”
J.P. continued, “Everything we do is raised in a pasture, all of the grain that we use is locally-sourced. We source the raw product for our feed and then we make it all here, we know what’s in it. It’s all-natural, organic feed; there are no growth hormones, stimulants or anything like that. We limit our use of medications.”
The Grubers are so confident in the healthiness and sustainability of their agricultural practices that they make the offer of full transparency.
“We tell anyone ‘if you want to see how our chickens are being raised, come on out.’ If we have the time, we’ll take and show you, and if we don’t have the time, we’ll point you in the right direction and you can go look for yourself,” relayed John Gruber III, the farm’s current patriarch.
“We have basically an open-door policy here, we will let anyone see what we’re doing. We’ve had people take us up on the offer. You want to see the pigs or the chickens, we have nothing to hide. We don’t tell people that we’re doing something we are not.”
Because of the way the animals are raised, the associated costs, like all meat produced in a similar manner, are a bit higher. Though the purchase price of their meat is more than that found in a commercial grocery store, the Grubers believe most consumers feel it’s worth what they receive.
Observed John, “It’s a better quality because we put in the extra time and control into making that product. Because of that extra time, our costs are higher. It takes quite a bit longer to raise a cow, chicken because we aren’t pumping extra stuff [into them to make them grow faster].”
“We’ll always get somebody that says, ‘I can buy this cheaper elsewhere.’ Comparatively, however, if you look at USDA pasture-raised meat prices, we run on the low-side of average. We are higher than grocery stores or most of the local butcher shops, but there’s a reason. If you come to our farm you’ll understand why that is.”
Not only are the Grubers proud of the way they raise their animals and the meat produced, they take pride in the legacy of the farm.
Gruber Farms’ land was deeded to the family shortly after the Revolutionary War.
“I’ve always been told [the farm] was originally purchased as a 1,000-acre tract, that’s how it was started. The actual deed is from the early 1800s,” contributed John. “The 100 acres that we live on has never been out of the family.”
The farm is currently comprised of approximately 300 acres.
Despite the use of somewhat more “old fashioned” agricultural methodology and the generational history of the farm, that doesn’t mean the Grubers aren’t contemplating possible changes in the future.
John said, “We’re looking at adding more product, adding more value. People are looking for more convenience.”
“I think we’re going to try some pre-made product [meals], stuff you can take home,” added J.P. “We don’t want to be the same as everybody else though. If you come here to buy a pre-made meal, it’s going to be Gruber Farm meat. It’s going to be grown here.”
Another potential change is relocating the on-site store, which is reached by driving down a packed gravel lane, closer to Route 322 so it’s more readily accessible.
Gruber Farms products can be purchased at the farm store, as well as at the Clarion and Franklin farm markets held every Saturday. The Grubers also sell in the Strip District of Pittsburgh on Saturdays, setting up in a spot adjacent to Bar Marco on Penn Avenue. They have drop-off points for pre-ordered meats in the Oil City and Titusville areas.
For more information on Gruber Farms, see their Facebook page or website (www.gruberfarms.com/#home-section).
“Give us a chance,” stated John. “When you taste our product, you’ll know [the better quality]. I’d say 80 percent to 90 percent of people that try our product become customers.”