ALCOLA – “Our goal is to make sure everyone is entertained, fed and leaves thinking that New Bethlehem is the best place ever.”
That, according to organizers, is the mission of this weekend’s Redbank Valley High School “Event of the Year, the Reunion of a Lifetime” at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
According to event co-organizers Darlene Hartman and Bob Gourley, more than 700 Redbank alumni from 23 different states representing graduating classes from 1951 through 2012, as well as former RVHS teachers and staff, will gather on Saturday, July 8 for a jam-packed day of food, fun and friendship.
“This is a reunion of a lifetime,” Gourley said. “There won’t be another like it.”
Hartman and Gourley said last week that the idea for the reunion was born earlier this year as a dream that came to Gourley. He immediately called Hartman, a fellow classmate, and asked if she would help organize a multi-class reunion for Redbank alumni.
“Some classes don’t have reunions,” Hartman said, noting that this would be an opportunity for people to reconnect with others that they might not have seen since graduation.
The pair also said that the timing of the reunion seemed appropriate given the recent passing of many classmates and friends.
“None of us are getting any younger,” Gourley said.
Pointing out that their class has been very active with reunions, Hartman said she reached out to a few people to help with planning the event. As word of the reunion spread, the steering committee grew to around 50 volunteers, representing a variety of Redbank graduating classes.
“We started planning in January, and we’ve met almost bi-weekly,” Hartman said.
While planning the reunion, Hartman said the steering committee focused on three overarching goals for the event. First and foremost, she said, it’s all about having fun.
“We simply want everyone to have a good day,” she said.
Secondly, according to Hartman, it was important to the committee that everything surrounding the reunion be kept local.
“Every person, every vendor and every participant has a tie to the New Bethlehem area,” she said.
Finally, organizers vowed to leave the municipal park in better shape than they found it.
“We’ve been working with Tyler Weaver and both the park and fair boards to determine what we can do for them,” Hartman said, adding that members of the reunion’s beautification committee have planted flowers, painted buildings and more at the Alcola park.
In addition, Hartman said that proceeds from the reunion’s 50/50 raffle will go toward improving the restrooms at the park, while any other unused funds from the event will be donated to local nonprofits.
According to organizers, registration for the “Event of the Year, the Reunion of a Lifetime,” will begin at noon on Saturday.
The event will kick off at 1 p.m. with a musical performance by “Joe’s Basement,” followed by Shawn Hook at 3 p.m. and Billy Corbin at 5 p.m. The Redbank Valley Community Band will take the stage at 7 p.m., while “Rockin’ Through the Years,” a musical stroll through the chart toppers of each represented class, will take place at 8 p.m. All musical performances will take place at the grandstands.
“I’m excited about the community band,” Hartman said. “They’re going to be playing the alma mater, fight song and the National Anthem.”
Rotating tours of the high school, led by members of the National Honor Society, will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
“You don’t need to make reservations,” Hartman said of the tours. “Just show up and get a tour.”
All attendees should report to the grandstands at 5 p.m. for a drone group photo by TechReady Professionals. The photo will be available for download at home.
A barbecue dinner, provided by M&S Meats, along with pig and corn roasted on-site will be served at 6 p.m. at the kitchen pavilion.
A fireworks display by Peak Pyro Productions by Kellners LLC and patriotic music will round out the evening’s activities at 9:30 p.m.
“It’s a spectacular display,” Hartman said of the fireworks, noting that the regular show will feature 163 shells, while the finale will include more than 130 shells. “Kellners are doing it up right.”
“You won’t want to leave early,” Gourley added.
In addition to the scheduled activities, several more activities will be available all day, including a vintage vehicle show, cornhole and horseshoe games, and individual and class photos, which will be available for purchase on-site, by Adam Myers Photography.
“The backdrop for the photos will be a 35-foot inflatable eagle by Infinity Air Promotions at the baseball field,” Hartman said.
In addition, the day will also feature local vendors and informational booths, limited-edition reunion souvenirs, individual class displays and a memorial table to honor all classmates who have been lost. The local 4-H Club will also be on-site with ice cream available for purchase, and tours of the Gallery at the New Bethlehem Town Center, located along Arch Street in New Bethlehem, will be offered throughout the day.
“We really tried to have something for everyone,” Hartman said, adding that the reunion would not be possible without the sponsors, donors and volunteers. “We’re chalked full of events the whole day.”
Looking ahead to the event, Hartman and Gourley agreed that the reunion will be a success as long as attendees have a good time.
“If people leave at the end of the night with smiles on their faces, I’ll know I’ve done my job,” Hartman said.
“We hope this highly anticipated reunion is a catalyst for continued connections and lifelong friendships,” Gourley added.
In order to ensure there is enough food, anyone planning to attend the reunion should RSVP as soon as possible to Hartman at (814) 758-2136.