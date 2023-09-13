RIMERSBURG – The phrase “Never Forget” has become synonymous with the annual commemoration of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 — and that message carried forth throughout Monday’s Patriot Day service in Rimersburg.
“If we do not stop to commemorate this day, we risk losing its lessons to history,” Rimersburg Mayor Tim Yeany said as he opened the 6 p.m. program in Rimersburg Veterans Park.
“Here we stand, a whole generation later,” Yeany told the crowd gathered under blue skies. He said he grew up a generation after the attacks on Pearl Harbor, but was taught about its impact. “Those who lived through it told their stories, and taught the next generation. And so it is with 9/11.”
Monday’s program also included remarks from state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) and state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion), who both touched on the remembrance theme, but in different ways.
Hutchinson said that if Sept. 11 taught us anything, it was that it was critical to remember who the true heroes are — the first responders, firefighters, police, EMS personnel and those in the armed forces.
“There are wonderful, heroic, serving people in our midst, and we can see a lot of them right here today,” Hutchinson said, pointing to the Rimersburg and Sligo firefighters on hand, along with local police and ambulance services.
Oberlander said she recalled a message she received from a friend shortly after the attacks 22 years ago, one that focused on the need to remember the more uplifting aspects of that fateful day. She said her friend pointed out that of the nearly 75,000 people targeted by terrorists in New York City, Washington, D.C. and aboard four airplanes, there was a 93 percent survival rate.
Monday’s program in Rimersburg also featured two keynote speakers, first retired Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee, and Rimersburg native Corey Bliss, who was serving in the United States Air Force at the time of the 9/11 attacks.
“Suddenly, we were more united in the evening than we were in the morning,” Munsee said of a nation that came together following the attacks. “We must never forget those emotions.
“We must remember our shock when we learned we were under attack. We must remember our sorrow when we found out how many Americans were murdered. We must remember the bravery of men and women who gave their lives to try to save those who were trapped. We must remember the pride that swelled our chests when we realized that we took the best that putrid and pernicious terrorists could attack us with and we emerged, not unscathed, but unbowed,” Munsee said. “And we must never relinquish our vows to ensure that this time of craven action will never assault our homeland again.”
Bliss told a story of growing up in sleepy Rimersburg that seemed to never change, graduating from Union High School in 1997 before moving on to Virginia Tech and a career in the Air Force.
He was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, and went to work as normal on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. After completing a fitness test on one part of the base, he made his way to his office, having just heard news that the first plane had crashed into the World Trade Center.
As he passed through the security gate under normal conditions each day, he often wondered what it would take for the base to move up into the four more secure phases, with Delta being the highest level.
When he got into his office, the scope of the attacks was beginning to be felt, and non-uniformed personnel were sent home from the base. He and others stayed for a time, but were eventually sent home in the afternoon.
“The same gate I was waved through early in the day, was now completely locked down,” Bliss said, noting that the base had gone to Condition Delta.
“Like flipping a switch, we had to adopt a whole new way of life,” Bliss said, explaining that the timeline for many was now divided into pre-9/11 and post-9/11. “From that day on, changes were occurring fast and often.”
“9/11 opened my eyes and changed my mind to just how much of a mad world we live in,” he said.
But in the days following the attacks, Bliss said he began to see more flags and other signs of American patriotism.
“It was an amazing show of patriotism, everywhere I went,” he said. “It reminded us all that we are all Americans. Not Right and Left, not right or wrong. Just Americans, all in this together.”
Bliss concluded by telling the crowd that we all need to remember that sense of camaraderie and brotherhood that followed for a time after the 9/11 attacks.
“It shouldn’t have to take a national tragedy to get us to that point again,” he said. “We sure could use some of that spirit right about now.”