RIMERSBURG – It was only fitting that a large man who cast a long, sweet shadow across the community had his life celebrated in a gymnasium named in his honor with his signature etched across the basketball floor.
Longtime coach, educator and community leader Don Stemmerich died last week at the age of 91. Viewings were held at the Union High School gymnasium Saturday and Sunday, drawing a vast number of those he taught, coached, coached against and touched in some way.
Monday’s funeral was held at Rimersburg First United Methodist Church and he was laid to rest in the Rimersburg Cemetery. His full obituary is on page B-7.
“The setting for the viewing was wonderful, because it was in the gymnasium.” said Gary Henry, a 1974 Union graduate who played under Stemmerich and was part of the Knights’ state runner-up basketball team that year. “People could hang around and reminisce and look at the trophies and pictures in the lobby, and what a great time it was to share stories and memories and laugh and cry.”
Stemmerich, standing at 6 feet, 7 inches, was a fixture in many places — the classroom, basketball court, playgrounds, church, local government and the golf course throughout his long life.
When Stemmerich was four-term mayor of Rimersburg from 1992 through 2008, “he took an interest in everything,” longtime Rimersburg Borough Council member Roger Crick said.
Although the topic has faded in the decades since, Crick recalled that Stemmerich may have even vetoed something the borough council had approved — a very rare move in a small community like Rimersburg — because he felt it would have an adverse impact on residents.
“He had an overriding faith in people’s goodness,” Crick said, remembering that Mayor Stemmerich presided over quite a few weddings during his time in office.
The Pittsburgh native grew up in Wilkinsburg, and wanting to become a teacher, he enrolled at Clarion State Teachers College in 1951. By the time he was ready to leave Clarion, he had a chance to pursue professional careers in basketball and baseball, but service in the U.S. Army ended that path. After he fulfilled his military obligation in 1955, he landed in Rimersburg, hired by Union Joint to teach math.
The rest is history.
“When I read the part of his obituary where he missed his opportunity to play professional baseball or basketball because he was obligated to serve in the Army, I felt really bad — but 10 seconds later, I thought to myself, what a blessing he must have been to his fellow servicemen and what a blessing it was for all of us in this area that he ended up here.” Henry said. “He missed that opportunity, but man, you know, God put him where he was needed.”
Below are thoughts and praises from some of the many individuals who were impacted by Stemmerich’s community commitment:
COACH STEMMERICH retired with 638 wins, nine District 9 titles and 12 league crowns with two trips to the state final in 1967 and 1974. His wins were a District 9 record at the end of his final season in 1992-93. Elk County Catholic’s Aaron Straub passed Stemmerich’s mark in 2011.
“Coach Stemmerich’s name is synonymous with District 9 basketball,” Straub shared. “He set the bar very high with his success, but more importantly, he set the bar high with his character. He respected the game and respected his opponents and was a gentleman who everyone respected and everyone admired. He was unassuming, friendly and polite, but he was a competitor who always got the most out of his teams.”
Straub and Stemmerich met just twice in the 1987-88 semifinals and 1991-92 final with the Crusaders winning both.
“He knew how he wanted to play and his teams were always very fundamental,” Straub remembered. “Coach Stemmerich coached to his players and his teams’ strengths. He coached in a time when there were a number of excellent teams in the league, so there were never any easy games. He set a standard of excellence and his success at Union raised the level of play for everyone in the league and everyone in the district.”
Keystone’s longtime coach Greg Heath passed Stemmerich in March 2021 to move into the No. 2 spot in D9 boys coaching wins. Heath’s first season as head coach was back in 1984-85, so he was well aware of his former opposing coach’s rich legacy.
“I’ve said it before. I think he was the best, simply put,” Heath said. “Every time I coached against him, I would always tell my assistants to pay attention, they’re going to learn something. I think every time that I went up against him I learned something. I tried to learn something and I did learn a lot from Stemm.
“I think he was terrific not just with the Xs and Os, but also how he handled his players. And it’s really obvious when you talk to some of his former players. I know a lot of them, the love and respect they have for him is just phenomenal and that’s what you’re shooting for as a coach. You’re not just coaching these guys when you have them as players, you want to also establish long-term relationships with them and Stemm did that. The love that his players have for him is just so obvious.”
Stemmerich was a coaching mentor as well.
“He was so gracious, a gracious winner and loser,” Heath said. “When I was first getting started, the very first time I played him — and we weren’t very good and he knew that and we were struggling — he said that if he could help in any way, to please don’t hesitate to ask and I picked his brain any time I was around him. He was always very forthcoming with a lot of very useful basketball knowledge and how to handle kids.”
Heath was surprised to see Stemmerich attend his Stemmerich-breaking Clarion County wins record game in the Panthers’ win over Curwensville.
“It was goose bumps to be honest with you,” Heath said. “That was a great surprise and they did a very good job keeping that from me. Our AD Bill Irwin knew how much I looked up to Stemm and what that’d mean to me. It was a goose bumps moment and one I’ll never forget. He said I had to keep going as long as I could and I could get to 1,000 wins. I told him I didn’t know if I had that in me, but thanked him for the encouragement.”
STEMMERICH impacted his players and teams by his consistent approach that took advantage of the talents of his latest roster.
“He was always the same,” Henry shared. “You knew what you were going to get all the time and it was always the right thing. He was so well-respected by the parents and community. That’s a big help to any kind of a program.”
Josh Meeker, the current girls’ basketball coach at Union with a strong string of success of his own, played on Stemmerich’s final team in 1992-93. He was naturally impacted by Stemmerich’s coaching style.
“He had just a way about him. He was gentle, not a Bobby Knight of that era, yelling and screaming and getting in your face, that wasn’t his style,” Meeker said. “But you knew when he was serious and when he meant business and when he wasn’t happy with your performance or your team’s performance and things like that.”
Meeker and Tom Minick, now a principal at Sligo Elementary School, both remembered getting feedback as players under Stemmerich.
“He was a straight shooter. I can remember him telling me that he didn’t like my shot.” Meeker said. “He thought my mechanics were off and I respected him so much that I spent that whole summer just working my butt off to fix that shot. I wanted to make sure it was something he was happy with.”
“At the end of the season, he gave you an evaluation sheet and it was like, here are the things you need to work on, and at the end of November I’ll put a team together.” said Minick. “You just took that paper and put it on your bulletin board or refrigerator. … He had kids who would do that. He’d drive by the courts and ask them if they were working on their game.”
“He was a fundamentals coach,” Henry said. “If you’re a good fundamental ball team, you don’t need a lot of designed stuff. You just know what to do.”
THE 1974 UNION KNIGHTS were the last team to win a state playoff game before this year’s Knights won their opener at home, at Stemmerich Gymnasium of course, against Turkeyfoot Valley.
Two Stemmerich teams reached the PIAA Championship game — the 1967 Knights who fell to Darby Township in the Class C final and the 1974 team that lost to Holy Ghost in the Class C final.
That 1974 squad finished 26-2 overall and 17-1 in the Clarion County League, winning the league title. Henry was on that team along with Coach Stemmerich’s son Greg, the two spending much time growing up together.
“I think we all knew, Coach Stemm and his great staff of Jeff Karpinski and Denny McLaughlin under him, that there were high expectations for us,” Henry said. “But I don’t think we felt pressure from that because we just loved playing. We had a lot of seniors and quite a few who didn’t play, but with Stemm, you were all part of the team. I always thought he knew how to use everybody on the team.”
The Knights lost to Karns City late in the season, their only blemish until the state final. In a 2014 story, Stemmerich said he learned years later that some of his players were screwing around in the locker room before the game.
“I learned that that game hurt him because he found out that happened,” Henry said. “He said to me when we talked later when I was visiting, that before the Karns City game, he heard about what the guys were doing in the locker room, but I wasn’t part of it.”
In the playoffs, the Knights barely got by a good Brockway team, beating the Rovers, 49-48.
“We almost lost to Brockway when we entered the playoffs and it was a very close game and it might have been good for us,” Henry said. “I remember he was so relieved to get that win and I think that close game and how he responded to that had us more prepared to go on. We lost one game all season and sometimes you need to lose one or come close.”
His players all acknowledged Stemmerich stressing the fundamentals, but they didn’t always realize how it important it was … well, almost all the time.
“One of the things I remember about that senior year was we were getting close to the end of the season and we were still undefeated,” said Henry, who shared the same story at Monday’s funeral service. “We were at practice and we were doing ball-handling drills and passing drills and putting those foam dribbling blinders on, and I remember there were four of us, all seniors, and I don’t remember who for sure, but we were standing off the court and one asked what we were doing with all these stupid drills, we’re undefeated and we’re still doing these basic drills. Shouldn’t we be doing scrimmages and shooting around? And we all agreed. And then again, I don’t know who it was, one of us said, ‘How do we argue with that guy?’ And we pointed at Stemm. We all agreed he was right and we went back to work.”
ANALYTICALLY SPEAKING — Breaking down the game like a true math teacher and scouting opponents, Stemmerich made it very simple.
“I was always amazed at Coach McLaughlin’s scouting reports and Stemm knew how to take and use them, especially defensively,” Henry said. “He really knew how to put a defense together for a certain team.”
Meeker, who played for Stemmerich nearly 20 years later, concurred.
“His ability to analyze a game, team or opponent and come up with something that’d work well against an opponent,” he said. “I remember him talking about a defense we were going to try and he’d tell us why we were doing it first. It was genius and amazing. I think about that when I’m coaching my team and want to help my team be as successful as they can, win or lose. I want to give them the best shot they could to try to win the game.”
Minick mentioned Stemmerich’s point system for assessing and grading players and his teams.
“You lost points for mistakes and you gained points for assets,” Minick said. “Every game, he would break it down as an individual and the team. He’d look for possessions, more than the other team. You understood the little tangibles it took to win a basketball game. It was almost like a science. You learned how to win basketball games.
“He was a mathematician, the theorems and detail. I always loved those 15-minute conversations of just breaking the game down.”
Stemmerich didn’t ignore the need to develop a strong team culture.
“One of the things I felt he did was keeping you motivated and hungry for more,” Minick said. “We always celebrated the small successes, but always moved on to improve on that. In school, that’s always the model, keep moving forward. He’d find the quality people and make them captains and he’d work with the captains to bleed the message out to the rest of the team. As an administrator, you want that buy-in from your staff and he was doing it with his captains.”
Stemmerich was an outstanding player, scoring over 1,000 points in college despite not playing a single game in high school, although he played a lot of basketball away from the scholastic scene.
He was an inside force playing for independent men’s teams through the 1960s, including the Indiana Athletic Club which was a dominant team that frequented tournaments in the area, including the Northwestern Pa. Independent Basketball Tournament in Brookville.
The NWPIBT honored him with a “Don Stemmerich Night” in the late-1960s following his playing days. Henry was old enough to remember him as a player.
“I used to travel with Greg and Stemm to games and I was amazed watching the team play,” Henry smiled. “For his size, he was so graceful on the court. He had great foot work. To me, he was never an aggressive person at all, so even emotionally and very patient around kids and a gentlemen. On the basketball court? He was tenacious. He would jump in and scrimmage with us once in awhile and I took a few of his elbows and hips.”
NOT JUST ON THE BASKETBALL COURT — Stemmerich was not just a great basketball coach, but a strong educator and excellent math teacher. He exhibited much of the same qualities in the classroom as he did on the sidelines.
“He was always very calm, never got upset and I don’t even remember hearing him yell or raising his voice,” said Union elementary teacher Rachel Kindel, who had Stemmerich for geometry. “He was just patient and calm with you. Geometry was one of those subjects where you could still be a good math student but still struggle, and just the way he directed his instruction, he was just very patient. Nobody disrespected him just because he was such a good man.”
Kindel enjoyed her trips to the Stemmerich household during a holiday.
“At Halloween, you could walk into his house trick-or-treating and he had a hallway and he’d act as a ghost and speak to all those who came in,” she said. “Everybody wanted to go to Stemm’s house to see the ghost.”
Rachel’s husband Scott, now the longtime athletic director at Union, started in 2001, the year after Stemmerich retired from that position.
“He was always there, a phone call away,” Kindel remembered. “When I took over the AD some 22 years ago, he was my first call. He was always willing to give you a helping hand and give a suggestion and all of that. Not only as an AD, but being involved in the community. When people think of Union, they think of Don Stemmerich.”
The off-court presence inspired Minick and his professional career. The 1992 Union graduate returned to his hometown to teach in the school district.
“He was the reason I came back to Union,” Minick said. “Whenever we dedicated the gymnasium to him, I said that there will never be another Don Stemmerich, but there are little seedlings he’s left behind as influences to give back to the community. He made such a positive impact in relationships I had with him as a teacher and coach. That’s inspired me to be the same type of role model that he was to students and the Union community.”
“He was so community- and service-minded and my respect for Stemm started really young because he ran the playground at Sligo where I grew up, so he was a second dad to many of us growing up and he couldn’t have been a better role model,” Henry said. “He just didn’t supervise, he was involved with kids of all ages.”
[Leader-Vindicator Editor Josh Walzak contributed to this story.]