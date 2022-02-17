MEADVILLE – With federal funding soon coming to Pennsylvania to plug abandoned oil and gas wells, sites in Clarion and Armstrong counties are being sought to add to the list of possible projects.
David Adams, oil and gas inspector with the state Department of Environmental Protection, said recently that orphan and abandoned wells with an operator who no longer exists need to be identified.
Adams said his territory includes Clarion and Armstrong counties, and that his department ideally looks to create projects of around 15 wells within a reasonably close proximity in order to create a larger project. He said that one such project has been started in the Distant area, near the old Mahoning elementary school.
“The importance of this program, especially in our area, is that over time, water in the coal seams can eat through the pipe, leading to avenues for gas to escape and possibly get into the water aquifer or work its way into a basement. These are called gas migrations,” Adams explained, noting that the area has been prone to several home explosions over the years, with some due to leaking pipelines, some due to wells, and some still unresolved.
“The more abandoned wells we can plug, the safer we can make the area,” he said.
Adams said that anyone who knows of an abandoned well that has not produced oil or gas for some time, they can call the Meadville DEP office at (814) 332-6945.
“They would only need to say that they wish to report an abandoned well, which they would create a complaint that I would receive,” Adams said. “At that point, I would contact them about the well.
“If they have a latitude and longitude for the well, I could find the well alone. Otherwise, I’d have to meet the person to show me unless it’s easily locatable.”
Adams said that when he inspects a well, he looks for evidence of gas, oil or brine leaks, casing issues and more. From there, he gives the well a grade based on possible threats to public health and the environment.
The U.S. Department of the Interior recently announced $1.15 billion in funding to states from the recently passed infrastructure bill to create jobs cleaning up orphaned oil and gas wells across the country. This is a key initiative of President Joe Biden’s bill, which allocated a total of $4.7 billion to create a new federal program to address orphan wells. Millions of Americans across the country live within a mile of an orphaned oil and gas well.
“Orphaned wells are polluting backyards, recreation areas and public spaces across the country,” a recent press release states. “The historic investments to clean up these hazardous sites will create good-paying, union jobs, catalyze economic growth and revitalization, and reduce dangerous methane leaks.”
Phase One of the initiative included the recent awarding of $25 million grants to the 26 states, including Pennsylvania, that submitted a Notice of Intent (NOI) indicating interest in applying for a formula grant to fund the proper closure and cleanup of orphaned wells and well sites.