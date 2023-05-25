BRADYS BEND – A new accessible space for fishing has been created in Bradys Bend Township, as part of a project spearheaded by local disability awareness advocate Denny Markel.
Markel, an East Brady area native, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and has been using a wheelchair since the age of nine.
In his efforts to create more accessible environments and to promote disability awareness, Markel’s most recent project involved a pond owned by Frank Bratkovich in Bradys Bend Township. The pond, open to the public and used regularly throughout the summer, has been the site of elementary school field trips for the past 27 years.
Markel applied for a grant through the Armstrong County Community Foundation to create an accessible space for fishing at the pond.
With the grant funding and a team of volunteers, the project was recently completed.
Markel and his family, along with Bratkovich, expressed their gratitude to the Armstrong County Community Foundation, along with the following for helping to support the project: Lucas Masonry, Rob Lucas, Ryan Sicily, Bob Kabay, Bill Hogenmiller, Gary Hunter, Dan Corey, Chip Grigoletti, Josh Grigoletti, Tim Andreassi and Joe Curran.
The project was also made possible with funding from the Richard G. and Barbara A. Snyder Charitable Fund.
“Everyone has the right to be out and enjoy nature,” Markel said. “There should be more places like this for people with disabilities.”