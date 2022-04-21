FOXBURG – Bluegrass fans can start their Mother’s Day weekend with a down-home performance by one of today’s most heralded torch-bearers in mainstream bluegrass and gospel music — Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers on Friday night, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.
Whether in regular live performances at the Grand Ole Opry or in one of their celebrated singles and CDs, Joe Mullins has been a driving force in bluegrass for the past three decades, devoting his life to bluegrass performance and disseminating bluegrass, gospel and country music on the radio.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for ARCA members and $5 for students. They can be purchased online at www.alleghenyriverstone.org or by calling (724) 659-3153 to reserve and pay by cash or check at the door.
Named Entertainers of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) in 2019, Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers have delivered chart-topping radio hits and energetic performances for nearly 15 years. The Radio Ramblers are seen by tens of thousands of bluegrass fans every year and since 2013 have become regular guests at the Grand Ole Opry. Their previous album, “For The Record,” for the Nashville-based label Billy Blue Records, was a Top 5 Billboard hit and remained on the charts for a record 13 months, producing multiple Top 10 singles. Their latest all-Gospel album, “Somewhere Beyond The Blue,” is receiving rave reviews with the first single, “Hear Jerusalem Calling,” nominated for Gospel Recorded Performance by the IBMA.
In addition to bandleader duties, Mullins is an award-winning radio broadcaster heard daily across the globe via Real Roots Radio and is also host of the syndicated radio program Front Porch Fellowship, currently on more than 200 radio stations worldwide. Most recently, he produced the IBMA’s Album of the Year, “Industrial Strength Bluegrass” for Smithsonian Folkways Recordings.