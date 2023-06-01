KITTANNING – The ACMH Hospital Board of Directors has announced that Nichole Geraci, MBA, has been named as the Hospital’s new President and CEO. The transition will take place in summer and follows the retirement of John I. Lewis, who held the position for 20 years.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank John Lewis for his guidance and support over the years,” Geraci said. “I am excited to carry forward and build upon that strong foundation of healthcare excellence as ACMH evolves to support the future needs of the community.”
Since 2020, Geraci has served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for ACMH Hospital. As part of that role, she is responsible for the oversight/operational functions for a multitude of the hospital’s departments and service lines. Prior to her role as COO, Geraci held the positions of Vice President of Patient Services and Director of Operational Excellence at ACMH. Throughout her career, Ms. Geraci’s healthcare concentration has been on clinical hospital operations, nursing management, quality and lean process improvement, and risk management.
Geraci has over 20 years of healthcare experience, and having spent the past 10 years at ACMH, she possesses a wide range of knowledge and insight. “When I joined ACMH, I witnessed first-hand the exceptional care that our staff provide to our patients and to our community,” she explained. “I applaud their dedication and look forward to continuing a positive, collaborative approach with all.”
Geraci understands that challenges lie ahead for ACMH and other hospitals nationwide, noting that “Independent community hospitals like ACMH face difficult times in today’s uncertain healthcare climate. Collaboration and cooperation between our family of healthcare professionals and the community is a primary focus for me.”
“As ACMH approaches its 125th anniversary this fall, our focus remains on growing and enhancing the vital services that our Hospital provides,” Geraci said of the hospital’s future. “ACMH is an integral part of the community, and I am honored to take a lead role in guiding it forward and ensuring a bright future for the organization and for healthcare in Armstrong County.”
Geraci holds a bachelor’s degree in Health Services Administration from Slippery Rock University and a Master of Business Administration with a Management Specialization from Point Park University. Additionally, she has a Lean Healthcare Certification from the University of Michigan. In addition to her work at ACMH, Geraci is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and serves as the chairperson of the Chief Operating Officer Committee for the Center for Healthcare Solutions. She is also a board member for VNA Hospice.
Steven Davis, chairman of the ACMH Hospital board of directors, was first to congratulate Geraci on the announcement of her new role.
“The board of directors would like to be the first to congratulate Ms. Geraci on her new position at the helm of Armstrong County Memorial Hospital,” stated Davis. “Ms. Geraci brings a breadth of operational skills, leadership, energy, compassion and dedication that will help our organization continue to be the driving force in medical care in our community. Her enthusiasm for the mission of the hospital has been met with equal excitement and confidence from the board of directors. We on the board would like to invite everyone at ACMH and the greater community to welcome one of our own into her new position and a new era of excellence in leadership.”
Lewis, the hospital’s current president and CEO, supported the decision to name Geraci to the new position.
“The selection of Nichole Geraci as my successor provides great personal comfort to me as it should the community,” Lewis said. “I have nothing but the highest praise for Nichole having hired and now having worked with her these past ten years. She has shown and demonstrated both insight and foresight into the challenges facing today’s rural community hospitals.”
“Ms. Geraci possesses and has additionally gained all the essential, qualifications, characteristics and skills needed in a leader,” Lewis continued. “Further, I have no doubt she will continue to look after the best interests of the Armstrong Community and work to assure for its healthcare needs into the future. I encourage everyone to support Ms. Geraci as I have been supported, as she now takes on her expanded role and the anticipated provider challenges confronting all Healthcare providers both large and small.”
Geraci is a lifelong resident of Armstrong County, where she currently resides with her husband and daughter. She enjoys hunting, riding ATVs and spending time outdoors with her family. With an active young daughter, Geraci often spends her evenings at dance class and gymnastics.