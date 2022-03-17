KITTANNING – A labor strike that began on Sunday was set to continue through today (Thursday) as ACMH Hospital nurses hit the picket line in Kittanning.
The 220 nursing staff members of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Professionals (PASNAP) union went on strike March 13 because “they are burned out from short staffing, under appreciated and undervalued,” according to a press release issued late last week by the union.
The ACMH nurses have been in contract negotiations with the hospital since July 2021, “with retention of staff at the forefront of their negotiations.”
The union’s press release stated that in the past year, more than 40 nurses have left the Kittanning hospital.
“They’re going to other hospitals in the region where they are making $6 more per hour,” the press release adds.
“The truth is, effective nurse recruitment is about respect,” said Jerry Dunn, RN and vice president of ACMH Nurses United. “If you’re going to be greedy, focus your resources on executive compensation, and not fairly compensate and respect the nurses who brought you through a pandemic, you’re not going to be able to retain them or provide high quality care to your community. We want to provide the best care for our patients; we can’t do that with a skeleton crew.”
The PASNAP press release stated that in the eight months of contract negotiations, ACMH CEO John Lewis “has made no attempt to listen to or understand the nurses and their issues, much less talk to them about how best to resolve them.”
“Instead, hospital management has denigrated the nurses’ concerns, saying the disagreement between the two parties is ‘almost exclusively over money,’” the press release continues.
“Nurses are fleeing the bedside not because we don’t like being caregivers — we love our patients and our role as advocates,” said Cassie Wood, RN and president of ACMH Nurses United. “What we don’t like is feeling that the skill, experience and commitment we bring to the job every day are grossly undervalued. That means that patient care is undervalued.”
The press release notes that even state legislators have recognized the severity of the current staffing crisis, by awarding ACMH $333,000 to be used for staff retention and recruitment.
“Yet ACMH Hospital management has refused to commit to using these funds, which will be available next month, for current staff — the frontline caregivers who carried the hospital through a pandemic,” the press release states.
The PASNAP release also alleges that ACMH CEO John Lewis received a $600,000 raise in 2020, noting that according to tax records, Lewis’ compensation went from $355,815 in 2019 to $1,007,210 in 2020.
ACMH Hospital responded to the union’s press release by denying that Lewis received such a large raise, noting that it was instead “deferred compensation” agreed upon when he was hired.
A statement from ACMH vice president of human resources Anne Remaley noted: “That money — $600,000 — was not all money that the hospital would have paid him. It was money that he would have invested, so some of it is from investments. Nobody would get a $600,000 raise. The deferred compensation plan withholds a portion of an employee’s pay until a specified date (vesting). The years of deferred compensation are considered as a part of potential earnings but are not paid out. Accumulated investments are received at the point of vesting. However, it is at risk from an investment standpoint and also if an individual would leave anytime prior to the established vesting date. In that case, it would be forfeited. This is not atypical or unusual at a senior executive level and depends on structures and vesting schedules. The accumulation is in this case over many years and (dependent upon) investment performance. I appreciate that it is also reflected each year as part of the 990 [tax form], but the accumulated value is again shown at vesting date.”
The hospital also issued a statement regarding the strike, which was set to end after today, March 17:
“ACMH and the union representing the registered nurses have been bargaining for six months over a successor labor agreement. While the parties have reached agreement on many issues, the negotiations have not been completed, and the nurses have decided to conduct a strike.
“Unfortunately, the union continues to make misstatements about the hospital and about these negotiations and, therefore, we are compelled to clear up these inaccuracies.
“First, and most important, patient care is not being compromised at ACMH in any way. The hospital and the nurses’ union have had patient-nurse staffing guidelines in the labor agreement for a number of years. ACMH frequently operates with staffing in excess of these guidelines.
“Additionally, the union did not propose any changes to the staffing guidelines during the negotiations. Nationally, and similar to most Pennsylvania hospitals, ACMH has nursing vacancies and to ensure that our patients are given quality care we have done what many hospitals are being forced to do, and that is to utilize nursing staffing agencies.
“As for compensation, ACMH recognized the importance of recruiting and over four months ago presented the most lucrative and aggressive wage proposal in its history. The increase in wages in the first year of the contract range from 7 percent to 12 percent depending on years of experience, followed by a 4.5 percent increase in the second and third years. There are also increases to a number of premium pays in the compensation proposal.
“Finally, the Union is repeatedly misstating the claim that John Lewis, the President and CEO of ACMH, received a wage increase of $600,000. This is simply false.”
During its daily rally outside the hospital on Tuesday, longtime ACMH nurse Athena Scanlon talked about her experiences working nights in the emergency room, noting that she sometimes has as many as 18 patients at a time, when the optimal number is 3-4.
“I love my job, but in the ER, we go into the med room and cry; we go home and cry,” she said of staffing issues. “It’s unsafe for the patients; it’s unsafe for us.”
The nurses received support Tuesday from Armstrong County Commissioner Pat Fabian, who spoke at their rally. Congressman Conner Lamb was scheduled to be at the event, but was unable to get away from Washington, D.C.
They also received the backing of the hospital’s certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs), with CRNA union representative Kristen Rearick speaking at Tuesday’s rally.
“ACMH administration is trying to divide us,” she said of the nurses and CRNAs, noting that the hospital was using the CRNAs “as pawns to divide and conquer.”
Rearick also said that despite all that the CRNAs do on the front-lines, hospital administration has said CRNAs don’t deserve a pay raise.
“We have been working around the clock along with all the nursing staff,” she said, adding that Lewis and hospital administrators have been “hiding behind closed doors” during the pandemic.
“You have not shown your faces; you have not supported your staff,” Rearick said, noting that administrators even canceled the holiday meal for employees in December.
“We are tired. We can no longer pour from an empty cup,” she said, urging the administration to step up. “It’s time for you to come back to the table and negotiate a fair contract worthy of the healthcare heroes you are privileged to work with.”