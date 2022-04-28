KITTANNING – A labor dispute between ACMH Hospital in Kittanning and its nursing staff spilled over into county government last week, as members of the nursing staff union pleaded for Armstrong County officials to intervene in the contract talks.
“We’re going to get back to the [negotiations] table,” Elizabeth Laycak, staff representative for the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP), told Armstrong County Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian at their April 21 meeting. “They still refuse to move on their end.”
Laycak said it has been nearly a year without a contract for nurses at ACMH, and no pay raises at a time when many health care systems have been giving bonuses to workers during the pandemic.
She read a statement from ACMH nurse Cassie Wood, the local president of the nurses’ union, who said the nurses were pleading for the county commissioners “to reach out to our hospital management to come back to the table to continue to bargain.”
Wood’s statement noted that many of the nurses live in the county, “so we came to ask that you stand with us and the Armstrong community to rally with us to bring the hospital management back to the table.”
“We are asking for safe staffing [and] fair wages that are comparable to area hospitals so that we may successfully retain current staff and recruit additional staff to ACMH,” Wood wrote, explaining that the hospital is not following contractural staffing levels.
Wood pointed out that the hospital received $700,000 from the state that could be used to retain current staff, but has instead said it will spend the money to recruit new nurses.
She contended that due to the hospital assigning too many patients for each nurse, more and more nurses are leaving ACMH.
“The hospital offers great sign-on bonuses and staff come, but quickly leave before finishing their orientation,” Wood stated, adding that “it’s just unsafe at times.”
“Many times nurses take above patient assignments than what is recommended, and nurses feel they are putting their license on the line because this opens the door for medication errors and poor assessments when checking their patients,” Wood said, adding that the union members have filled out “hundreds of unsafe staffing forms” relating to the matter.
“It’s not too much to ask that ACMH pay those nurses their raise,” Wood said. She also said the hospital has refused to include anything in the contract the would protect nursing jobs and seniority if the ACMH board decides to sell the hospital to another company.
Wood also told the commissioners that hospital management wants the union to agree to allowing nurses to work in areas of the hospital that they are not familiar with.
“It’s like asking the commissioners to be a judge today because you have been in a courtroom and work in the courthouse,” Wood stated. “It isn’t safe.”
Wood’s statement also explained that staff had to frequently reuse personal protective equipment during the pandemic, but the hospital’s supplies were so low.
“Nurses are exhausted and overworked. They feel used up and spit out,” Wood said. “Now management has refused to hear us.”
Athena Scanlon, a longtime nurse who has spent the past 23 years at ACMH, was at last week’s meeting, and tearfully asked the commissioners to help.
“I do love my job, but it has been so difficult,” she said, telling of long shifts, lack of supplies and other problems. “It’s just so bad there.”
She said she’s had to care for up to 18 patients at one time, well above recommended levels.
“It gets so stressful there,” she said, adding that nurses meet in the supply rooms to cry. “On our way home, we cry.”
Despite all the work she and many others are putting in, Scanlon said that with rising costs, she can barely make ends meet.
“We’re not asking for the world — just enough to survive in this world,” she said.
Laycak urged the commissioners to reach out to ACMH CEO John Lewis and the hospital board to encourage them to wrap up negations with the nurses’ union, and to fairly negotiate the other contracts that are ending at the hospital as well.
“God bless you for what you do,” Myers told them, leading those at the meeting in a standing ovation for the nursing staff. “We truly do appreciate what you do.”
Myers said from experience with contracts at the county, the process can be very tough and stressful. He said he hoped for resolution that was fair for both parties.
Fabian also offered his support for all hospital employees.
“You guys do an amazing job,” he said. “We stand with you and your right to bargain, and a fair contract.”
Other Business
• A brief presentation was given by several members of the Susquehanna Accounting and Consulting firm, which is starting to work on a strategic management plan for the county that was funded by a grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
Officials said that the firm would look into the county’s managerial policies and practices, and provide short and long term goals for the county.
The company will provide a financial assessment for the county as a proactive step to dealing with county finances.
• The commissioners approved a 10-year extension of the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) programs in Wayne Township that offer tax breaks for new commercial and residential construction in the municipality.
• April 17-23 was proclaimed as Volunteer Recognition Week in the county. Janet Talerico, director of the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging, noted that volunteers provided more than 6,500 hours of work in 2021 for the agency.
• The commissioners also proclaimed April 10-16 as National Public Safety Tele-communicators Week. It was explained that the county’s 911 center handles 40,000 to 50,000 calls each year.