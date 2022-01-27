CLARIN – Rootstock Racing recently announced the Endless Mountains Adventure Race, a five-day expedition race running June 20-25 through northcentral Pennsylvania.
Rootstock co-founders Brent Freedland and Abby Perkiss have been directing adventure-based events of varying lengths for more than a decade. This will be their longest race to date. The Endless Mountains joins multi-day adventure races found throughout the United States and around the world, including the ITERA series in the UK, Expedition Oregon, Raid Gauloises, Untamed New England, The Patagonia Expedition Race, and Ecuador’s Huairasinchi.
Over five days and 550 kilometers, teams will encounter local history, paddle scenic waterways, climb and traverse rocky ridges and mountainsides, and trek and bike through some of the state’s most remote forests. To complete the full course, teams will have to travel 283 kilometers by bike, 130 kilometers on foot and 137 kilometers on the water.
“This is the first time since 2018 that a multi-day, expedition-length adventure race returns to the Northeast,” said Freedland. “We’re confident that the PA Wilds region, never before explored in an adventure race, will provide an unforgettable setting. These wild and rugged mountains, remote locations, variable weather, mixed terrain, and the need for strong navigational skills will challenge the best of teams.”
The event is open to mixed- and single-gender teams of 2-4 racers. Teams in the premiere mixed four-person division will be eligible to compete for a $10,000 cash purse, pending 30 teams signing up. The race is Trail Sisters Approved, with equal awards and podium spots for male and female single-gender teams, women’s specific swag and apparel, and equal opportunities at the start line.
“The Endless Mountains will honor the long tradition of adventure racing in the United States and celebrate access to the outdoors for everyone who wants to take part,” said Perkiss.
Partnering with Clarion University as the host site, teams will have ample access to all logistical needs before the race, pre- and post-race lodging, secure non-racing gear storage, and convenient access to Pittsburgh and other regional transportation points.
Interested racers can learn more at the event website at www.endlessmountainsar.com.