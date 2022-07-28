BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Community Theater is finally getting a chance to bring their version of “Alice in Wonderland” to the stage after two years of not being able to perform because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Alice in Wonderland” was chosen by the community theater for the 2020 shows, but was canceled during the COVID shutdowns. The following year, the limitations for the audience were so tight that it wasn’t worth it for them to perform.
This summer, the Brookville Community Theater will perform “Alice in Wonderland” at the Sawmill Center for the Arts at Cook Forest State Park on Aug. 5-7 and Aug. 11-13 at 8 p.m. every night, except for the Aug. 7 show, which will be a matinee show at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.sawmill.org or by calling the box office at 814-927-6655.
Karen Allgeier with the theater group said the matinee show is because she has found there are a number of patrons who don’t like to drive to the forest at night. The Sunday matinee shows give these people a chance to come as well, and the Brookville Theater is grateful the Sawmill allows them to do this.
The decision to do “Alice in Wonderland” came after many of the theater members have wanted to do this play for the last four years. After looking through many different versions of “Alice in Wonderland,” she found the one that was a fit for the theater group.
“We have a really great cast. It’s just so wonderful to work with so many people who have so much talent,” Allgeier said. “A wonderful group of extras and tap dancers who pull the show together.”
Since the production was put on hold for so long, it had to be recast for this year. Some of the original cast did not come back, and some of them had grown since the first casting.
“I had it all written out, what I wanted to do in each scene, exactly. Well, it sat for two years, and then when I looked at it, based on the new cast it didn’t work,” she said.
Allgeier also said she has the best, crafty production crew she’s ever had for this show. And she thanked Bloom on Main for the roses for the Queen of Hearts. Allgeier also said she “went rogue” with the costumes for the production.
She came across the Theatrical Rights Worldwide play, and said it’s purposefully written for a children’s theater. Allgeier said the story is still the same with all the same fun characters, but with a different twist on them.
TRW was also accommodating with the group having to change the date of the show so many times, according to Allgeier. TRW let the group keep their payment royalties active over the last two years.
“We never asked for a refund because we really wanted to do this show and they have been so accommodating with changing dates, especially during the pandemic.”
The biggest difficulty with this play was that it was written for a proscenium stage, and the cast will be performing it on the thrust stage at the Sawmill Center. Allgeier said the cast were told from the beginning to ignore the stage directions because they would have to alter them for the different style stage anyway.
“The Sawmill has done some upgrades, which are very nice. They have new spotlights and they have renovated the dressing room bathroom,” Allgeier said.
The show this year is also going to be dedicated to Brian Brubaker, who was the person in charge of the Sawmill Theater for many years. He died recently, and is greatly missed by those involved with the Sawmill. Allgeier said he kept “meticulous notes” on who did what shows, and would sometimes offer them to her to prevent repeat shows.