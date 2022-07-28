Alice in Wonderland cast
THE CAST OF THE Brookville Community Theater’s 2022 production of “Alice in Wonderland” will perform at the Sawmill Theater in August.

 Alex Nelson

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Community Theater is finally getting a chance to bring their version of “Alice in Wonderland” to the stage after two years of not being able to perform because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Alice in Wonderland” was chosen by the community theater for the 2020 shows, but was canceled during the COVID shutdowns. The following year, the limitations for the audience were so tight that it wasn’t worth it for them to perform.

