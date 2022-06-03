PITTSBURGH – Allegheny Health Network (AHN) officials announced recently the opening of a new lab draw station in Worthington, as a satellite location of AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital’s Laboratory Services.
AHN Worthington Specimen Collection is located adjacent to the Worthington Primary Care office of AHN physician Joyce Bowser, DO, at 1482 Butler Road, Suite 2, Worthington, Pa.
“With a high concentration of physician practices and an outpatient cancer care center in this area, we felt it was important to open this station in Worthington to make lab services more accessible,” said Kymberly Gyure, MD, Chair, Pathology Institute at AHN. “The site is conveniently located and should serve our patients’ needs well.”
The station will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to noon for patients to have their blood drawn or to drop off specimens.