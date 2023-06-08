SOUTH BUFFALO TWP. – Armstrong County Commissioners recently announced that an AI Robotics Makerspace will be coming to the RIDC Armstrong Innovation Park in South Buffalo Township.
The makerspace, which will be run by Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), is being funded through the Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant awarded to the Pittsburgh region.
The AI Robotics Makerspace will provide students, entrepreneurs, hobbyists and local companies with access to cutting-edge technology and resources in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics. The makerspace will feature state-of-the-art equipment and a variety of software and programming tools. It will also provide training and support for users, with a focus on helping them to develop the skills and knowledge needed to design, build and program robots and other advanced technologies.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for our community and we are proud to have played a part in bringing it to fruition,” said commissioner Don Myers. “The AI Robotics Makerspace will provide hands-on learning experiences for students and will give them a competitive edge in the workforce. It will also serve as a valuable resource for local companies looking to stay at the forefront of technological innovation.”
“The RIDC Armstrong Innovation Park is a vital part of our region’s economy and this new makerspace will only enhance its value,” commissioner Jason Renshaw said. “We are excited to see the innovations and advancements that will come out of this facility.”
“This makerspace is a great example of how our county is making a commitment to innovation and technology,” aded commissioner Pat Fabian. “It will not only benefit the students and researchers at IUP, but also the entire community and local businesses. We are proud to have it located in our county.”
Located off Route 28 at the business park, the makerspace will be an important addition, providing a valuable resource for businesses and entrepreneurs looking to develop new technologies and products.