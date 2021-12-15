CLARION – Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) is participating in the 2021 Gift Responsibly Campaign, joining more than 80 other lotteries and community organizations from across the U.S. and Canada, and around the world.
The campaign is organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling and the International Center for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University. The Gift Responsibly Campaign is also endorsed by the World Lottery Association and the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries. The campaign aims to raise awareness regarding the risks of underage lottery use. Lottery products are appropriate for gifting only to adults, from adults.
Gambling is defined as risking something of value on an unknown outcome that depends on chance or skill. Research shows that the earlier a person’s participation or exposure to gambling in childhood, the more likely they are to develop gambling problems later in life. Even though gambling activities are legally restricted to adults, there is clear evidence that underage youth actively participate in gambling.
Despite gambling being promoted as a harmless form of entertainment, it operates on the same reward pathways and neurotransmitters as substance abuse. Youth gambling is associated with alcohol and drug use, truancy, risk-taking behaviors and low grades in school.
More and more youth are exposed to the availability and accessibility of many forms of gambling at even younger ages and are tempted by the pressures to participate.
According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, approximately 60 percent of high-school aged adolescents in the United States report having gambled for money during the past year. According to the Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) data, overall 37.9 percent of Clarion County students in grades sixth, eighth, 10th and 12th have engaged in gambling for money or anything of value in their lifetime, which is higher than the state average of 33.7 percent. From these grade levels in Clarion County, students reported the following different forms of gambling: 29 percent lottery (including scratch cards, numbers, etc.); 18.9 percent personal skill games (such as pool, darts, coin tossing, video games); 13 percent poker or other card games, dice, backgammon or dominoes; 12 percent sporting events or sports pools; 11.8 percent bet/gambled in some other way; and 3.7 percent reported gambling online.
For most people gambling is simply entertainment, but it is entertainment that comes with a degree of risk. When a lottery ticket is given as a gift by a trusted parent or other family member, a child is likely to interpret the gift as saying “this is a safe thing for you to do.”
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call or text the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network at 1-800-522-4700, or visit www.ncpg.org/chat.
For more information, visit www.ncpgambling.org/pgam or www.facebook.com/mydrugfreecommunity.