SHELOCTA – The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) was one of five individuals and organizations recently recognized by the National Liquor Law Enforcement Association announces as 2022 Alcohol Law Enforcement Award Recipients.
The National Liquor Law Enforcement Association (NLLEA) presented the annual NLLEA awards in four categories: Alcohol Law Enforcement Agency of the Year, Alcohol Law Enforcement Agent of the Year, Innovative Alcohol Law Enforcement Program of the Year, John W. Britt Community Service Award and the Meritorious Service Award.
The AICDAC was selected for this year’s John W. Britt Community Service award, which is given to a non-law enforcement agency/entity that makes a significant contribution to the efforts of liquor and/or tobacco enforcement and demonstrates program effectiveness through underlying efforts and practices.
The AICDAC is an exemplary example of programming and partnerships that have made and continue to make contributions to enhance the efforts of liquor enforcement and raise awareness in the prevention of underage drinking through environmental strategies. The dedication by AICDAC in building relationships with the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) and educating their communities on the risks associated with underage drinking makes this organization the ideal recipient of the NLLEA John W. Britt Community Service award.
The NLLEA is a nonprofit membership-based association with more than 1,600 members. Membership represents federal, state and local law enforcement agencies from more than 40 states and the District of Columbia.
At their annual conference held Sept. 26-28 in Pittsburgh, several agencies received awards for their hard work and dedication to the field of alcohol law enforcement. Over 35 agencies were represented at the conference to include international, federal, state, local and campus law enforcement along with exhibitors and public health partners.
The theme of this year’s conference was: Building Trust Among Stakeholders for Safer Communities. The general sessions and workshops focused on the ever-evolving alcohol market place with increased alcohol access points, increased violence in and around licensed alcohol establishments and the leadership, compliance skills, technology, training and collaboration needed for real solutions.