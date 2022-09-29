CLARION – As part of the Autumn Leaf Festival festivities, the annual BHS Women’s Care and BHS Pediatrics Kiddies Parade was held on Wednesday, Sept. 27 along Main Street in Clarion.
According to the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, the following groups and organizations were the parade winners:
Best Float:
• First place (tie) — CSEYC and Little Leaders, and Jefferson-Clarion Head Start – CL/Clarion 2 Classroom.
• Second place — YMCA Younger Years.
• Third place — Dancers Studio Performing Arts Christian Preschool.
Best Walkers:
• First Place — C-L Youth Cheerleading.
• Second Place — Cub Scout Pack 51.
• Third Place — Griffin Family.
Best Use of ALF Theme:
• First Place — CSEYC and Little Leaders.
• Second Place — Jefferson Country Head Start / CL Clarion 2 Classroom
• Third Place — YMCA Younger Years.