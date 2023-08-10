CLARION – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry has announced that tickets for the Independence Health System Clarion Area Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade” and for the Scholarship Pageant are now on sale.
The Scholarship Pageant Program will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, and will be at a new location, the Clarion-Limestone High School auditorium. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with the curtain going up at 7 p.m. This year, 11 talented young ladies are vying for the title of Miss Junior Teen ALF and Miss Teen ALF. Tickets are $10 each.
The Independence Health System Clarion Area “Tournament of Leaves Parade” will step off at noon on Saturday, Oct. 7 as part of the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival.
Reserved parade seats are $7 each. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Clarion Chamber located at 650 Main Street, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Payments can be made by cash or check or credit card. If paying with a credit card, there is an additional 3 percent handling fee.
For more information, contact the chamber office at (814) 226-9161.