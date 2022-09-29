CLARION – One of the more highly anticipated events of each year’s Autumn Leaf Festival (ALF) in Clarion is the Tournament of Leaves Parade. The parade, typically featuring a myriad of bands, fire trucks, drill teams, and assorted dignitaries, entertains tens of thousands as it winds its way from the university through downtown from noon to 2 p.m. on the final Saturday of the festival, this year Oct 1.
“The biggest event of the whole festival is Farmers & Crafters Day, but the parade would be the second most important event,” said Tracy Becker, executive director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry, the organization that stages ALF. “People come from all over specifically for the parade.”
It’s not an exaggeration to report that staging the Tournament of Leaves Parade is a massive undertaking. For the past 18 years, that undertaking has primarily been the responsibility of Tim and Donna Cochran, the husband and wife team charged with organizing the parade and working to ensure that it comes off without a hitch.
“Tracy Becker is my sister. Pretty much she approached Tim [Cochran] and I about it and asked if we would be willing to help out. We’ve been doing it ever since 2004,” said Donna Cochran about her and Tim becoming co-chair parade marshals.
The real work of organizing the parade begins after all entries are received, the deadline typically two weeks prior to the event. Completed almost entirely online, registrants select one of several categories under which to participate — bands (comprised of four classes, based on size), other marching units (including dance lines, gymnastic groups, flag teams), floats (community and university classes), novelty and specialty units (such as clowns, Shrine units, scout troops, fire trucks), state and local fair royalty, non-profit service organizations, color guards, equestrian and animal groups, specialty groups, and invited dignitaries.
“It really starts getting crazy for us once the registration deadline happens,” Donna Cochran said. “We spend an evening putting the line-up together. They register by different categories and we organize based on that. It’s a process that probably takes three, four hours.
“When we first started doing this, I didn’t realize the length of involvement that it can be. I just simply thought we’d put units together and send them down Main Street. But it’s very tedious, very time consuming.”
When organizing the parade line-up, the Cochrans rely on experience, common sense and some unwritten rules.
“We have to space [bands] out; we don’t want bands playing over each other. We don’t want fire trucks up against each other for safety reasons,” relayed Donna Cochran.
Added Tim, “We use the floats and fire trucks as fillers. Obviously, the color guards are in front. The big thing is getting the college band and the football players to the stadium for kickoff.”
A unit’s positioning in the parade any given year also influences its positioning in the line-up during subsequent years.
“The parade is split into thirds and what they [the Cochrans] do is, if you were in the first third of the parade last year, they put you in the second third this year. If you’re in the second third last year, you’ll go to the back of the parade. If you were in the back last year, you’ll go to the front. So they rotate everything,” explained Becker.
The night before the parade, the Cochrans and other volunteers mark the staging area, mainly parking lots and streets within the borders of PennWest Clarion University. Doing so facilitates the physical staging of units on parade day, with each participant having an assigned area where they are to set up.
Contributed Donna Cochran, “The day of the parade we usually get there about 8:30 [a.m.] and then about 9:30 [a.m.] units start rolling in. When participants come into the staging area, we’re able to direct them into their spots.
“I think we’re fortunate that we have some volunteers that have been doing this with us for the long haul,” she said, noting that the volunteers include many members of the Cochrans’ immediate and extended family. “Everybody kind of has their own area to organize and run. It’s like clockwork; everybody knows what they need to do and where they need to be. When we get close to parade time, we actually line them up.”
One of the final responsibilities the Cochrans have on parade day is selecting the “Best of Parade Float.”
“We look at all the floats that come through the parade and then we pick the one that is the parade choice,” said Donna Cochran.
Though the Cochrans have been responsible for the parade going for nearly two decades, they remain enthusiastic and give no indications of passing the torch just yet.
“We enjoy it, we’ve done it for so long. Having the support of our family. And of course having my kids there. That just makes it a lot easier. And the continuing support of our community too,” Donna Cochran said.
Quipped Tim Cochran, “I think it’s a lifetime appointment.”