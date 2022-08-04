CLARION – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry has announced that tickets for the Butler Health System-Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade” went on sale Monday, Aug. 1.
The parade will step off at noon on Saturday, Oct. 1 as part of the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival.
The event will showcase marching bands, floats and community organizations of the grandest kind.
Parade sponsors include:Butler Health System-Clarion Hospital; Burns & Burns Insurance; Central Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Clarion Psychiatric Center; Colony Homes; Commodore Homes; and McDonald’s.
Reserved parade seats are $9 each. Tickets are available for purchase at the Clarion Chamber located at 650 Main Street in Clarion, Monday through Friday. Payments can be made by cash, check or credit card. An additional 3 percent fee is added to tickets purchased by credit card.
For more information, contact the Clarion Chamber office at (814) 226-9161.