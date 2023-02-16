FOXBURG – Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts opens its 2023 classical season with a chamber music program on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.
The program will feature international competition winner David Allen Wehr, with an ensemble of musicians from the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Duquesne University from his acclaimed and sold out “Music on the Bluff” series in Pittsburgh.
They will perform two piano quintet masterpieces representing the pinnacle of chamber music repertoire: Franz Schubert’s “The Trout,” based on the song of the same name; and Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E flat major.
Wehr’s distinguished colleagues include Marylene Gingras-Roy, viola (Pittsburgh Symphony); Adam Liu, cello (Assistant Principal Cello, Pittsburgh Symphony); Aaron White, contrabass (Bass, Pittsburgh Symphony); Charles Stegeman, violin (Concertmaster, Pittsburgh Opera/Ballet Orchestra); and Rachel Stegeman, violin (Concertmaster, Youngstown and Wheeling Symphonies). Mezzo soprano Katherine Soroka will sing in English the song on which Schubert’s fourth movement variations are based — his song “Die Forelle” or “The Trout.”
Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for ARCA members and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at alleghenyriverstone.org or call (724) 659-3153 to reserve tickets and pay with cash or check at the door.
Wehr’s international career was launched when he won the Gold Medal at the 1987 Santander International Piano Competition in Spain. Resulting tours have taken him to over 30 countries in Europe, North and South America, and the Far East, including performances in the musical capitals of New York, London, Paris, Vienna, Washington, Madrid and Buenos Aires.