SLIGO – A lengthy discussion regarding a “paper” alley and “No Trespassing” signs placed there by a nearby property owner was held at the May meeting of Sligo Borough Council on Tuesday evening.
A paper alley is one that exists only on an official borough map but has never been opened.
“A few weeks ago, Connell Gathers expressed a legitimate concern that one of his neighbors was doing some development work, and he was concerned about stormwater runoff and the future use of a paper alley that is literally in his backyard,” said council member Wayne Meier.
According to Meier, Chad Anderson is considering development of two acres on Taylor Street but does not yet have formal plans, nor approval from the Clarion County Planning Commission. Anderson did some landscaping, covering the paper alley with dirt along with an existing manhole.
Anderson will be required to remove the dirt and uncover the manhole, officials said.
The Clarion County Conservation District visited the site to specify the guidelines that Anderson needs to follow in terms of water drainage and slope. The property was seeded and hay put down following the visit. If the property is further developed, it must receive approval from the Clarion County Planning Commission.
This was not the first time the question of this paper alley was brought to Sligo Borough Council. In August 2018, Gathers and Jerry Conner asked the council to consider abandoning a “paper” alley adjacent to their property.
“I am interested in obtaining ownership of what was one time an alley along the western boundary of my property, which is adjacent to property owned by Jerry Conner,” wrote Gathers.
“The ‘alley’ is in fact just mowed grass and part of my and Mr. Conner’s yards. It has not been a road to vehicular traffic in recent memory, since before my parents Ray and Blanche Gathers purchased the property in 1951.”
In other business at the May 2 meeting, officials said HRG is working on a design for the footbridge along Route 58, and council members will have a Zoom meeting with HRG this week about the project. Council members voted to not include a roof on the footbridge, and to limit the width for foot traffic.
The borough has allocated $40,027 in American Rescue Plan funds for the project. Officials said that the remaining funds must be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024 and spent by Dec. 31, 2026. Remaining funds can be used on the footbridge if needed.
Other Business
• A Madison Street resident expressed concern on two occasions about a duck being loose and chasing his kids. Questions were also raised about Sligo regulations that only allow farm animals on a property of at least one acre. It was noted that the duck, named “Aflac,” may have to move.
• Russell Standard of Mars was the low bidder and winner for roadwork bids at $20,920.
• Questions about the availability of Mayor Jeremy Shumaker, who also serves as chief inspection officer for Sligo Borough, were raised by Wayne Meier.
“He needs to let us know about his availability to at least sign ordinance violation citations for the district magistrate,” Meier said.
• Preparation for the season opening of the Union COG Pool Park has started, and a cleanup day was scheduled for May 6.
• The borough has not yet received a response from the Bureau of Forestry regarding Sligo’s application requesting free signs to post for ATV Roads. Once the sign order is complete, Sligo will need to pick up the signs from Spring Mills or pay to have them shipped.
• A $200,000 certificate of deposit was purchased by Sligo Borough on a six-month term of 4.9 percent. The Sligo Authority also purchased an $80,000 CD with a six-month term of 4.9 percent.
• The Sligo Authority is still planning to send letters to delinquent sewer customers, requesting payment of their bills. The Keystone Collections Group does not collect delinquent sewer fees at this time.
• Borough worker Sean Kline is registered to take the sewage operator exam in Indiana on July 19.
• Council members attending included president Sherry Laughlin, Kerry Graham, Jason Kriebel, Don Lawrence, Wayne Meier and Susan Risher.