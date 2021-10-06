CLARION – Following a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic, nearly 150 area township officials gathered once again last week, marking a milestone in the history of the Clarion County Association of Township Officials (CCATO) Convention.
The annual day-long convention, which celebrated its 100th anniversary Sept. 30 at Trinity Point Church of God in Monroe Township, has always served as a way for township officials to exchange ideas and receive up-to-date information on how to best serve their communities, but for the past 30 years CCATO has recognized an outstanding county individual and township during an afternoon awards ceremony.
Nominated by fellow elected or appointed township officials or CCATO officers, recipients of the individual and township awards are selected for efforts put forth in achieving “outstanding accomplishments” to benefit their community and to protect and improve the quality of life and safety for their residents in the past year.
This year’s recipient of the Outstanding Individual Award was Stephen Allison, auditor for Redbank Township and secretary/treasurer for CCATO.
“I want to thank everybody, especially my executive board for all the support they’ve given me throughout the years,” Allison said in accepting his award, noting that he’s worked with several “great” CCATO presidents over the years. He also expressed a “special thanks” to the organization’s assistant secretary Karen Lue Wilson for her dedication to CCATO. “She’s the backbone of this. Without her, there’s a lot of stuff I couldn’t get done.”
Allison, a Fairmount City resident, has been a Redbank Township Auditor for 26 years, and has served on the CCATO executive board for 23 years, 20 of which he has held the position of secretary/treasurer.
“During the many years that Mr. Allison has been the secretary and treasurer of CCATO, he had developed valuable professional relationships with many officials of Clarion County agencies, adjoining counties’ associations and state agencies,” Millcreek Township supervisor and CCATO president Anne Andes wrote in her nomination letter to CCATO officials. “The local Clarion County municipalities have benefitted greatly from the vast wealth of knowledge that Steve has gathered over the years.”
Andes commended Allison’s “countless hours” of preparing for the annual convention, including his efforts to gather speakers to keep Clarion County municipal officials up-to-date on day-to-day issues. She also pointed to Allison’s work in maintaining a county website that provides “pertinent information pertaining to each and every Clarion County township and official,” as well as a CCATO Facebook page “which keeps the township officials informed of resources, workshops and other training opportunities.”
Referencing Allison’s nearly three-decades-long term as an auditor, Andes wrote that Allison “possesses the accounting skills that are required to handle the treasurer duties, and has the skills and technological ability to present each board member with the CCATO finances in easy to read and understand charts.”
“I have witnessed how he performs his duties with precision while holding the positions of secretary/treasurer for our association,” she continued.
The individual award presentation returned in 2021 following a hiatus in 2019 due to lack of nominations and no convention in 2020. Likewise, there has been no recognition for Outstanding Township since 2017.
“We ask the townships to submit people for their township or an individual,” Allison said, pointing out that, again, no nominations were received for Outstanding Township this year. He explained that the award is presented to a township which has demonstrated its governmental purpose to “protect and improve the quality of life and safety of its residents.” The award can be shared between municipalities if they have collaborated on projects or services to benefit their residents. “Townships should showcase any projects that they are doing and submit them for consideration.”
In a sidenote, Allison also mentioned that even though it was the association’s 101st year in existence, 2021 marked the 100th annual convention.
According to the organization’s website, CCATO was formed in 1920 to fill the need for a centralized organization to support Clarion County’s 22 townships and to amplify each municipality’s individual voice at the county and state levels.
“Our association was formed for the purpose of discussing ideas that will help improve township governments,” the website states. “We look for and put into practice constructive methods concerning the assessment of property, the collection of taxes, the construction, improvement and maintenance of roads and the promotion of mutual cooperation among the member townships.”
“I think the 100th convention means a lot for local government,” Allison said, explaining that each year the convention brings together between 150 and 200 township supervisors, secretaries, auditors and tax collectors for a day of vendor exhibits and speaker sessions that provide educational tools and up-to-date information to help communities thrive, as well as valuable networking opportunities. “We try to give them a lot of valuable information.”
He credited the association’s longtime success to the dedication and hard work of its leaders, including its newest executive board elected at the Sept. 30 event — Bob Lewis of Monroe Township, president; Harry Smathers of Limestone Township, first vice president; Steve Ketner of Monroe Township, second vice president; Allison, secretary/treasurer; and Karen Lue Wilson of Clarion Township, assistant secretary/treasurer.
“A lot of people have done a lot of work over the years to keep it going,” Allison said of CCATO. “We’re here to serve those who serve the people.”
For more information on CCATO, visit www.clarioncountyato.org.