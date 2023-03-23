FOXBURG – Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts announces the debut of powerhouse vocalist, songwriter and soulful communicator, Anita Levels, in an evening of R&B, Jazz, Soul and Funk with a quartet of premier musicians, on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall
Dancing will be held at the back of the hall, with beer and wine for sale.
Anita Levels brings her star-power to Lincoln Hall after starring in “R.E.S.P.E.C.T” — an Aretha Franklin Tribute in Pittsburgh’s Kelly Strayhorn Theatre on Feb. 11 and a Valentine’s Day performance for the Cultural Trust.
A Texas native, Levels grew up in a military family originally from New Orleans and lived in many places as a kid, including Germany, where she began singing at the age of four. In 1991, the family settled in Pittsburgh, where Levels grew into a singer while also earning a master’s degree in training and development at Carlow University.
Level’s powerhouse vocals have graced national and international audiences, performing in London and touring the Netherlands with world renowned ethnomusicologist, Dr. Portia Maultsby, and appearing with the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival and in many other private, public and virtual events in the greater Pittsburgh area.
Tickets for the Foxburg show are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at Alleghenyriverstone.org. To pay by cash or check at the door, call to reserve tickets at (724) 659-3153.