NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Civic Club will host the AMBA Blood Screening Program at the Redbank Valley High School cafeteria on Saturday, May 13, from 6 to 10 a.m.
The focus of the program is preventative health maintenance with 30 tests being provided.
A 13-hour fast is recommended prior to the test. For those participants planning to have an optional test, a separate prescription from a physician is required.
The tests are offered for a cost of $42 plus a $5 donation to the Civic Club. The program is the primary fund raiser for the Civic Club. The club uses the proceeds to provide high school scholarships in addition to many other community projects.
A check or money order will be the only form of payment accepted the day of the program. Separate checks will be required for AMBA and the Civic Club.
Screening is by appointment only. Participants are required to provide a driver’s license or some form of identification.
This year marks the 46th time the New Bethlehem Civic Club has sponsored the AMBA Blood Screening Program as a community service in New Bethlehem.
For more information, call (814) 275-1906.
To make an appointment, call 1 (800) 234-8888 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.