NEW BETHLEHEM – The 11th annual Kessa’s Blessings Turkey Trot 5K run/walk will start at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 26, in New Bethlehem to benefit an area family.
The event will take place on the Redbank Valley Trail, starting at the New Bethlehem Trailhead located at the municipal parking lot near RMS Furniture and Zack’s Restaurant off Wood Street (Route 66) in New Bethlehem.
Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Jessica Cyphert and family. Cyphert was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Donations will be accepted in lieu of a registration. Donations can also be sent to Kessa’s Blessings, P.O. Box 15, Rimersburg, PA 16248.