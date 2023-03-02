SIGEL – Motorcycle enthusiasts from as far away as New Jersey gathered Sunday afternoon in Sigel for the fifth annual Vintage Bike Show, held at Sigel Automotive, hosted by Walter and RaeLee Naletko.
Featured in the show were 63 motorcycles, ATVs and snowmobiles made prior to 2000. Jamie Reitz said, "this is a very good turnout today. We've had anywhere from 35 the first year to 63 entries this year."
Reitz said the show originally was started by Marty Strouse, of Paradise Cycle, and was held at the DuBois Mall.
"Five years ago, we asked Marty if we could move it to Sigel Automotive and he gave us his blessing," she said. The annual event draws people of all ages from a wide area. The grand marshal of this year's event, Dave McIntIre, came from New Jersey.
Reitz said the show is held "to keep the interest in vintage motorcycles in our community alive. If you look around this room you will see all ages of people who are interested in these vintage bikes."
Among the oldest motorcycles featured at the show were a 1941 Military Indian owned by Richard Frost and a 1948 Indian Arrow owned by David A. Moore of Reynoldsville. This is the second time Moore has participated in the show.
"I've been interested in motorcycles all my life," he said. His first motorcycle "was an Auburn Weber toy motorcycle, which I still have."
Moore currently owns four motorcycles and a 1958 Indian bicycle. He said he likes riding and has participated in events such as the Iron Butt Rally.
"It is 11,000 miles in 11 days, but it is more than riding," he said. "You have to visit certain places along the way, such as crossing the Golden Gate Bridge and getting a receipt" on one of the tours. He said the rally has a different route every year.
Prizes during the show were awarded by Paradise Cycle of Reynoldsville. Taking home the prizes for Best of Show were Brian Hainey and Sarah Guth. Winners in the dirt bike division were Tim Cochran, first place; and Brian Peterson, second. Prizes for the best street bikes were Larry Krizon, first; and Allan Boyd, second.
Youth division winners were Clinton Goodwin, first; and Madeline Goodwin, second. Winning the prize as the oldest bike in the show was Frost's 1941 Military Indian. The grand marshal's favorite was a Honda CR 250 owned by Dale Kennemuth.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department and Ward No. 2 Fire Department.