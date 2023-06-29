PINEY TWP. – The Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation campus recently hosted more than 20 participants from the local community for its first Antique Car Show.
At the conclusion of the day’s events, Bob Bowser received the trophy for Best in Show for his 1963 Ford Falcon.
“Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s first car show was a huge success!” said Nicole Salvo. “Thank you to all of our volunteers and staff, Tina Flick and the local Walk to End Alzheimer’s Group, Ice-O, but especially the community who supported this event. Many antique cars were in attendance and all who attended had a glorious afternoon.”
Located along Route 68 near Sligo, the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center provides quality medical care and services for individuals in need of post-acute care, recovery from illness or injury, surgical recovery or for those in need of care related management.
Also located on the Clarview campus, Country Springs Personal Care was established in 1996 to serve members of the community in need of 24-hour care, while maintaining their independence and peace of mind.
For more information about Clarview and Country Springs, employment or volunteer opportunities, call (814) 745-2031 or visit www.clarviewnursing.com.