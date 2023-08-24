BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will host the 17th Annual Antique Firearms and Indian Artifact Show on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Guests can explore two buildings with more than 100 tables of exhibitors and vendors from across the state.
The firearms building emphasizes 19th century Western Pennsylvania gunsmiths and includes accouterments, antique and modern rifle recreations of both flint and percussion rifles with many for sale.
The archaeological building will present some of the finest privately held collections of prehistoric and historic Native American artifacts from this region. Items for display and sale will include flint tools and points, ground stone items, pipes, beadwork, pottery and publications.
Experts in both buildings will be available throughout the day to answer questions about their interests and provide free evaluation and identification of rifles or artifacts brought in by the public.
The event will also include food concession and other events through the day, including special raffles, children’s activities, primitive games, flint-knapping demonstrations and the popular atlatl throw.
For table reservations or additional information, call the History Center at (814) 849-0077, visit jchconline.org and facebook/jchconline, or email kburkett-jchc@windstream.net.